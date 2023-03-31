Bellroy’s new adventure belt bags take you from the music festival to the mountains and back

Following the launch of its All-Conditions leather waterproof smartphone pouch and last week’s adventure-ready backpack, Bellroy has also just recently introduced its latest smartphone belt bags and hip pouches. In the brand’s continued effort to outfit folks this spring and summer with carriers that can take you from the streets to the campsite and back again, the brand is expanding its Venture lineup with three new sling packs. Ready for casual dog walks, traveling, and music festivals, you can get a closer look at the new Bellroy sling packs and hip pouches down below.

Bellroy’s new belt bags and hip pouches

First up, we have the most compact and affordable of the three, the Venture Pouch. This model features a 1.5L capacity constructed of durable, water-resistant fabric made from recycled materials.

This rugged little pouch keeps your small stuff organized on the move, from everyday items to hiking essentials to bike tools.

Designed to clip onto larger carriers and things of that nature, it features a front pocket with an internal divider alongside a main compartment with a soft-lined smartphone sleeve, external gear loops, and water-resistant coated zippers throughout.

The new Venture Pouch comes in Ranger Green, NightSky Blue, Midnight Black, and Bronze and sells for $55 via the official Amazon storefront with Prime shipping and directly from the Bellroy site.

Venture Hip Pack belt bag

Next up in Bellroy’s new smartphone belt bag collection is the Venture Hip Pack. This one features the same 1.5L capacity but with an attached waist belt (27-41.5 inches). You’ll also find the same front pocket with internal divider and soft-lined phone sleeve alongside the addition of a mesh sunglasses pocket, integrated key clip, and magnetic strap buckle.

Coated zippers. Water-resistant fabric. This rugged little bag doesn’t let bad weather stand in its way. Because neither do you. Dog walking, traveling or music festival-ing, this rugged sidekick keeps your essentials at hand when you’re on the go.

The new Venture Hip Pack smartphone belt bag comes in the same four colorways mentioned above at $75 shipped.

And the new Venture Ready Sling 2.5L

The most expansive of the three new belt bags is the Venture Ready Sling 2.5L, as the name suggests. This one delivers much of the same build and waterproofing throughout but with some extra storage compartments. Smartphone pouch and internal divider included, it also boasts a hidden rear pocket, an adjustable webbing strap with a magnetic clasp, and a self-compressing gusset.

A strong, one-handed magnetic clasp on the strap lets you secure the bag in a snap. The low-profile zip pocket on the back sits snug against your body, so it’s the perfect spot to stash a wallet or passport while traveling.

Once again, you get the same four color choices here alongside the usual three-year Bellroy warranty but with a higher $89 price tag to match the expanded capacity.

As we mentioned above, the new Bellroy belt bags join the updated Venture Ready Pack 26L – a perfect companion for the strapless model above alongside some of the latest releases from the brand below:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!