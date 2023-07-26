Score a WD_BLACK 1TB SN770 Internal SSD at one of the best prices yet, now $40 via Amazon

If your setup doesn’t need the latest specs out there or you’re looking for a more affordable secondary solid-state storage solution, today’s deal on the WD_BLACK 1TB SN770 NVMe Internal SSD is worth a look. This model fetched $100 for almost all of last year before dropping significantly at the top of 2023 alongside some newer releases taking center stage. While it does now carry a regular price closer to $57 or $60 from WD and select retailers, a new Amazon on-page coupon is dropping it down to just $39.99 shipped. That’s easily one of the best we have ever tracked, a new Amazon all-time low, and the lowest total we can find on the Gen4 PCIe M.2 2280 at 5,150MB/s solution. Head below for more.

If a 250GB model suits your secondary SSD needs, that one is down to just $27.99 shipped on Amazon, matching the all-time low we tracked at the end of last month with the same specs as the model above.

Most folks, however, are going to need something with more storage capacity and the deals we are tracking on the faster and newer models below are almost certainly what you’re after. All heatsink-equipped, at some of the lowest prices we have tracked, and come from some of the better brands out there:

WD_BLACK 1TB SN770 NVMe Internal SSD features:

Get into the game fast as you zoom past load times with blazing speeds of up to 5,150MB/s(1) (1TB and 2TB models).

Equipped with a PCIe Gen4 interface(4), the WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe SSD helps fuel in-game responsiveness, minimize stutter, and provide smooth streaming for a performance boost you can see and feel.

Get tons of space for your latest games, future updates, and downloadable content with capacities up to 2TB(2).

Supports future games developed for Microsoft’s DirectStorage technology for faster load times.

Optimize peak performance in gaming mode and monitor your drive’s health with the WD_BLACK Dashboard (Windows only) so you can game with confidence using this reliable drive from a trusted brand.

