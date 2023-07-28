FUEL fabric-wrapped fold-up 3-in-1 travel charging station now $49 off at $101 shipped

We have now spotted a notable price drop on the unique Case-Mate FUEL Foldable Charging Station at $100.98 shipped. Regularly $150 like it currently fetches direct from Case-Mate, this is a solid $49 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It also comes within $1 of the all-time low outside of a brief drop to $90 earlier this year. This model stands out in a sea of other charging stations with a fabric-wrapped design that can fold down flat and taken anywhere with ease. It also comes with a 45W wall charger and three charging spots including an upright Qi pad for smartphones (up to 15W for compatible Android devices), an integrated Apple Watch charger, and a small landing pad in the base for AirPods and other wireless earbud cases. Head below for a closer look.

If you would rather upgrade to some kind of charging station that supports Apple’s iPhone StandBy mode, the ongoing deal on Belkin’s 15W MagSafe charger is a solid option. This one certainly won’t fold up quite the same, doesn’t include the fabric treatment, and is really only for iPhone users, but if you’re firmly planted in Apple’s iPhone ecosystem and are looking to leverage the sweet new Standby feature, it’s a great option. You’ll also want to check out the brand’s new BoostCharge Pro Apple Watch travel charger we just reviewed while you’re at it.

And for the rest of your smartphone accessory needs, today’s roundup of price drops is now ready and waiting right here. Featuring everything from Anker Bio-Based Lightning cables and MagSafe iPhone cases to additional charger deals, screen protectors, and power banks, the deals start from just $9 Prime shipped and are organized for you in this morning’s roundup.

Case-Mate FUEL Foldable Charging Station features:

Constantly searching for the right power adapter for each of your devices? Not anymore! Upgrade your desk or nightstand with the 3-in-1 Foldable Power Station. You can now rapidly charge up to 3 devices at the same time. The Power Station is Qi-compatible which allows you to charge all wireless compatible devices including Apple, Samsung and other brands. The integrated watch charger was made specifically for your Apple Watch, and you can even bring your Power Station on your next adventure! The foldable design was created with travel in mind.

