Belkin’s StandBy-ready 15W MagSafe charger sports a 2-in-1 design at $76 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering the Belkin BoostCharge Pro 15W 2-in-1 MagSafe Charger for $76.48 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Combining a cash discount off the MSRP and the coupon, you’re now looking at a 24% price cut and the lowest price we’ve seen since back in April. This is also landing as the second-best offer of the year, beating the concurrent sale from Belkin’s back to school promotion by an extra $4. Belkin’s 2-in-1 charging stand delivers a place to refuel your iPhone 14, as well as previous-generation 12 or 13 series handset alongside a pair of AirPods or other earbuds thanks to its upright design. Its main 15W MagSafe charger holds up your Apple smartphone above the secondary 5W Qi pad in a streamlined design that won’t take up too much space on your desk or nightstand. Today’s deal is the perfect way to prepare your setup for iOS 17 and the new upcoming StandBy mode that turns your iPhone into something of a smart display. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage, but then be sure to head below for more.

On the more affordable side of MagSafe accessories, this $20 alternative from Belkin clocks in with a more simple design and some added savings. Gone is the 2-in-1 design that also has room for your AirPods, and in tow is just a streamlined 15W charger. It does pack a built-in kickstand for propping up your device while it charges, making it a great alternative for those who don’t want a permanent fixture on the nightstand. Our deal post breaks down just how good this all-time low discount is and what else you can expect from the experience.

Or if that 2-in-1 form-factor is important to you, Belkin just launched a new addition to its BoostCharge Pro lineup. This new offering won’t be shipping until next month, but brings with it the signature 15W charging speeds for iPhone 14 that these MagSafe chargers from Belkin have been known for alongside a more travel-ready design. Instead of positioning the charger vertically like the lead deal, this new model lays out a flat form-factor that makes it easy to throw in your bag. Best of all? It’s also more affordable at launch with an $80 MSRP.

Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 15W Wireless Charger features:

Charge your iPhone and AirPods at the same time with this MagSafe 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand. You get the most effortless charging experience yet with MagSafe technology and up to 15-watt fast wireless charging. Leveraging MagSafe technology, you just place your iPhone 12 series device on the charging stand for a secure connection in portrait or landscape mode.

