Smartphone Accessories: Anker Bio-Based MFi Lightning cables $16 (Reg. $20), more

One of the first markdowns to date is now going live on Anker’s new Bio-Based cables in order to headline the day’s best smartphone accessory discounts. Courtesy of the brand’s official Amazon storefront, the new Anker Bio-Based Lightning Cable sells for $15.99 for the 6-foot model. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $20, today’s offer arrives with 20% in savings attached in order to mark the second-best price we’ve seen. This comes within less than $1 of the all-time low. The new Anker Bio-Based Lightning Cable takes a more environmentally-friendly take to charging with a design that is made from 40% plant-based materials, including corn and sugarcane. Despite being easier on the Earth with the more conscious construction, it still holds up to the daily wear and tear with a build that we wrote home about in a recent Tested with 9to5Toys review.
More smartphone accessories:
- Save $50 on Apple Watch Ultra styles at the second-best prices of the year of $749
- Addtam AC Wall Tap with USB-C: $9 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
- CASETiFY Essential iPhone 14 MagSafe Case: $29 (Reg. $45) | Amazon
- Satechi’s higher-end 30W USB-C GaN charger now 66% off as new all-time low hits just $10
- Ailun iPhone 14 Screen Protector 3-pack: $7 (Reg. $9) | Amazon
- Best price of the year lands on Sennheiser’s ANC Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones at $260 ($120 off)
- Kuulaa 5,000mAh Lightning Power Bank: $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Cable Matters 100W USB-C Cable: $14 (Reg. $19) | Amazon
- MUJJO Leather MagSafe iPhone 14 Pro Cases with metal buttons drop 35% to $35 shipped
- Dashboard Car Mount: $12 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Land one of Apple’s official MagSafe chargers while they’re down to $29 (Reg. $39)
- amFilm OneTouch iPhone 14 Screen Protectors: $13 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
- Belkin 15W Kickstand MagSafe Charger: $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6/Classic pre-orders come with $50 gift cards and extra bands from $300
- AILKIN 30W USB-C Car Charger: $9 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
- Baseus 100W Nylon USB-C Cable: $12 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- Prime Day didn’t see any Apple AirTag discounts, but now they’re on sale from $21 each
- POIYTL 50,000mAh USB-C Power Bank: $26 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- 120W USB-C Power Strip: $48 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Google’s new first-party Pixel Fold cases come in three styles with first discounts from $52
- ESR HaloLock MagSafe Ring Holder: $17 (Reg. $21) | Amazon
- Baseus 20000mAh MagSafe Power Bank: $43 (Reg. $66) | Amazon
- ESR’s new MagSafe Power Bank with stand doubles as a wallet at all-time low of $45
Anker Bio-Based Cable features:
The exterior of the cable body is built using bio-based materials from plants like corn and sugar cane. With a 20,000-bend lifespan, this cable is more than ready to handle the stresses and strains of daily use. MFi certified for flawless compatibility with all Lightning devices, including iPhone, iPad, and more. Supports up to 30W charging—enough to power your iPhone or iPad at high speed.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!