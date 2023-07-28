Smartphone Accessories: Anker Bio-Based MFi Lightning cables $16 (Reg. $20), more

One of the first markdowns to date is now going live on Anker’s new Bio-Based cables in order to headline the day’s best smartphone accessory discounts. Courtesy of the brand’s official Amazon storefront, the new Anker Bio-Based Lightning Cable sells for $15.99 for the 6-foot model. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $20, today’s offer arrives with 20% in savings attached in order to mark the second-best price we’ve seen. This comes within less than $1 of the all-time low. The new Anker Bio-Based Lightning Cable takes a more environmentally-friendly take to charging with a design that is made from 40% plant-based materials, including corn and sugarcane. Despite being easier on the Earth with the more conscious construction, it still holds up to the daily wear and tear with a build that we wrote home about in a recent Tested with 9to5Toys review.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Anker Bio-Based Cable features:

The exterior of the cable body is built using bio-based materials from plants like corn and sugar cane. With a 20,000-bend lifespan, this cable is more than ready to handle the stresses and strains of daily use. MFi certified for flawless compatibility with all Lightning devices, including iPhone, iPad, and more. Supports up to 30W charging—enough to power your iPhone or iPad at high speed.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!