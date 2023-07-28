Arm your Assistant setup with the Wyze Floodlight Cam at $70 Amazon low (Save 30%)

Amazon is now offering the Wyze Floodlight Cam for $69.98 shipped. Normally fetching $100, a new Amazon all-time low has arrived. With those 30% in savings attached, the discount today beats our previous mention from May by an extra $5 in order to mark one of the lowest prices we’ve seen from any retailer. Bringing all of Wyze’s usual budget-friendly security focus outside of your home, its recent Floodlight Cam arrives with a 1080p HD sensor that comes outfitted with a pair of 2,600-lumen LEDs to deliver on the naming scheme. It sports 270-degree motion detection which on top of turning on the lights, can also trigger the 105dB siren and send alerts to the companion smartphone app. You’ll also be able to pair the camera with the likes of Alexa and Google Assistant for expanding either smart home ecosystem. Our launch coverage details all of the other smart home security features, too. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the weather-resistant design or LED floodlight features will want to check out the more affordable Wyze Cam v3 at $33 instead. You’ll benefit from much of the same smart capabilities as noted above, just with a focus that’s tailored more towards indoor usage. We found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review and Amazon shoppers largely agree.

If your smart home needs are a bit more of the ambient variety, the savings this week are largely focused on ways you can bring some vibrant lighting into your space. Over in our deals hub, you’ll find offers on modular lighting kits, standard bulbs, and a whole lot more that gives Alexa, Assistant, and even Siri some new gear to control.

Wyze Floodlight Cam features:

WYZE Floodlight cam is the ultimate Home Security device with PIR Sensor, color night vision camera, and extra-bright Lumens to stop any person, or critter in their tracks. WYZE continues to offer smart home security at an affordable option and our floodlight delivers just that. Get additional safety features with an optional cam plus subscription.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!