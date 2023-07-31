Crucial’s already affordable X6 portable SSDs now even less with new all-time lows from $40

While it might not be the fastest out there, the Crucial X6 line of SSDs is a notably affordable way to score some portable solid-state action for folks that don’t require the ultra-speedy models. Amazon is now offering the 500GB model for $39.99 and the 1TB is now selling at the $54.99 Amazon all-time low. The 2TB version is also now on sale at $89.99 shipped as well. Regularly $50, $60, and as much as $120 respectively as of late, the smaller two of the three models are now at new all-time lows and are delivering the most notable of the price drops here today. They are least a few bucks under our previous mentions while the 2TB did drop to $80 during Prime Day this year. The X6 lineup isn’t the fastest portable SSD options at up to 800MB/s, but they are some of the more affordable and are still a whole lot quicker than traditional external HDD models. They also feature compact form-factors, USB-C connectivity, and compatibility with PC, Mac, Android, iPad Pro, and even gaming consoles with a USB-A adapter. More details below.

When it comes to portable SSDs from trustworthy brands with these sort of specs, it doesn’t really get much lower than $40. Very rarely do we see any portable SD fall any lower than that and almost never from the bigger storage brands.

If you are, however, looking for something more powerful, ongoing deals on the Samsung T7 are a great option, much like PNY’s 1,600MB/s 2TB EliteX-PRO at the Amazon all-time low. But this weekend also saw LaCie’s signature rugged SSDs go on sale as well. While the 2TB deal came and went pretty quick, you still have a chance to scoop up the 1TB model with all of the details you need in our deal coverage.

And you’ll find the rest of the best storage offers, internal, or otherwise, waiting right here from WD, Samsung, and more.

Crucial X6 Portable SSD features:

Up to 4TB, storage capacity – enough for up to 20,000 photos, 100 hours of video, 6,000 songs, or 400GB of documents with room to spare. Read speeds up to 540MB/s – that’s 3.8x faster than most hard drives. Fits between your fingertips and weighs less than your car keys. Backed by Micron, one of the largest manufacturers of flash storage in the world.

