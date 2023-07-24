Portable SSD price drops: Samsung T7 1TB falls to $69, Lexar 2,000MB/s $75 (Reg. $120), more

The Samsung T7 Portable Solid-State Drive is easily one of the most popular model around here and it has now hit one of its lowest prices. In fact, outside of a very short-lived on-page coupon offer that popped up for a few hours during Prime Day, the 1TB model is now at the lowest we have tracked. Regularly $90 these days, you can scoop one up for $68.63 shipped via Amazon. That’s within just over $8 of all-time low and the best price we can find. Clocking in with a 1,050MB/s speed that will have most users covered just fine, it also supports USB 3.2 Gen2 gear and delivers USB-C connectivity. Head below for more details and additional portable SSD deals.

More portable SSD deals:

On the internal storage side of things, there are few particular highlights we want to point out. Firstly, the extremely fast Crucial Gen5 12,400MB/s heatsink SSDs now start from $168, this all-time low on WD_BLACK’s 7,300MB/s Gen4 2TB SN850X heatsink SSD undercuts Prime Day at$120, and Samsung’s 7,450MB/s 990 PRO 2TB is still at its best price ever.

Samsung T7 1TB Portable SSD features:

Transfers files nearly 9.5x faster than external hard disk drive (HDD). Reads up to 1,050 MB/s / Writes up to 1,000 MB/s on USB 3.2 gen 2 supported devices…users to download the latest firmware update via the included Portable SSD Software 1.0 to ensure optimal performance…Data transfer speed may vary depending on the user’s PC environment and the types of data being transferred. USB 3.2 Gen2 and UASP support are required for maximum transfer speed (1,050MB/s)…usage of the included USB Type-C to C and USB Type-C to A cables. Non-original cables may cause performance degradation due to the varying internal resistance and maximum allowable currency

