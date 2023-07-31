Pack up an 18-inch portable Amazon gas griddle for day trips at the $55 all-time low (45% off)

If you’re looking for a handy and affordable way to grill on-the-go, at the beach, campsite, or just about anywhere else, Amazon is now offering its 18-inch single-burner tabletop gas griddle for $54.70 shipped. This model launched back in April at $110 and has more typically been fetching between $97 and as much as $135 ever since. It started to drop down in price back in late June and is now sitting at a new all-time low. It delivers a 221-square inch cooking surface with a non-stick and rust-resistant matte enamel coated griddle top alongside a slide-out stainless steel grease tray. The integrated piezo igniter and compatibility with the standard 1-pound propane canisters join its ability to bring up to 12,000 BTUs of heating power to your portable cookouts. More details below.

For something even more compact and affordable, check out this Char-Broil Standard Portable Liquid Propane Gas Grill. This one delivers a similarly portable setup you can take with you just about anywhere, but will save you even more coming in at $40 shipped on Amazon right now.

For something even more capable and high-end that will also amp up your pizza parties, dive into our coverage of the new Ninja Woodfire grill. The latest model comes in the form of a pizza oven that will also deliver seven other cooking modes with the ability to impart that delicious smokey flavor into your meals, pizza or otherwise. And for even more cooking deals, our home goods hub can be found right here.

Amazon Basics Outdoor Portable Tabletop Gas Griddle features:

Gas griddle cooking surface with one burner, 221-inch cooking area, and sturdy footpads; perfect for grilling food outside

Non-stick and rust-resistant matte enamel coated griddle top with removable, slide-out stainless steel grease tray is easy to use and clean

12,000-BTU rectangle-shaped burner cooks food evenly and efficiently

Integrated piezo igniter lights your gas grill with a simple push of a button; uses a 1 lb. propane bottle (not included)

Dimensions: 23.2 x 14.4 x 8.7 inches (LxWxH)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!