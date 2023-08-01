Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Legend of Tianding, Chrono Plus, Lofi Ping Pong, more

Your Tuesday morning collection of the best Mac and iOS app deals is now ready and waiting down below the fold courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. On your way down, stop by the price drops we spotted on Apple’s 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro now that it has never sold for less as well as everything else in our curated Apple deal hub. As far as the apps go, highlights include titles like The Legend of Tianding, Chrono Plus – Time Tracker, Lofi Ping Pong, SteamWorld Quest, PARANORMASIGHT, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Get ‘Em: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Chrono Plus – Time Tracker: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Lofi Ping Pong: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: The Legend of Tianding: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: PARANORMASIGHT: $15 (Reg. $19)

iOS Universal: SteamWorld Quest: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Hydropuzzle: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ExploxShipUniver: $6 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: GoCoEdit – Code & Text Editor: $6 (Reg. $9)

Mac: Split Screen: $3 (Reg. $7)

Mac: Chrono Plus – Time Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Gratitude Journal (new): FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Spring Forever: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Animal Class: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Glopy: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pocket Rogues: Ultimate: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Castles of Mad King Ludwig: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate RPG Premium: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Hex – AI Board Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Amperes – battery charge info: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: GoCoEdit – Code & Text Editor: $7 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Inspire: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $2 (Reg. $6)

The Legend of Tianding features:

Play as Liao Tianding (AKA. Liāu Thiam-Ting), vigilante of Taipei city and wanted by the Colonial Japanese authorities. Rob the rich, feed the poor, and fight for justice in the streets of early 20th century Taipei as Taiwan’s legendary outlaw. Based on real events, real people and real situations, The Legend of Tianding is an exploration of a place and time often overlooked and presented in the style of Traditional Chinese Manga. Battle the colonial authorities in style with a tanto, waist sash, and fast paced Kung Fu in tightly tuned technical combat. Execute advanced aerial combos, steal weapons from your enemies, use your waist sash and grappling hook to fly around the battlefield, and strike fear into the hearts of your oppressors. Take on incredible bosses like deadly courtesans, greedy businessmen, and even military leaders, each one guaranteed to challenge you with their dynamic abilities and brutal attacks.

