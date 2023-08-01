Today’s best game deals: Dead Island 2 $49 Amazon low, Star Wars Jedi Survivor $49, more

Amazon is now offering Dead Island 2 on PlayStation 5 for $49 shipped. Regularly $70, this is 30% off the going rate there and a few bucks under the price found in the ongoing PlayStation summer sale. Today’s deal also delivers a new Amazon all-time low on physical PS5 copies at well below the previous $60 deals. This one launched last summer as the latest entry in the series with the “most intense, visceral, and gory first person experience possible.” The game takes players to the most iconic locations in the City of Angels “in an exciting pulp journey from the verdant suburbia of Beverly Hills to the quirky promenade of Venice Beach.” Six characters to choose from each with their own unique personality and narrative, a brand-new skill system, and dozens of distinct zombie types with their own mutations and attacks are just some of the other highlights. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.

