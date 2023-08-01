Today’s best game deals: Dead Island 2 $49 Amazon low, Star Wars Jedi Survivor $49, more

Amazon is now offering Dead Island 2 on PlayStation 5 for $49 shipped. Regularly $70, this is 30% off the going rate there and a few bucks under the price found in the ongoing PlayStation summer sale. Today’s deal also delivers a new Amazon all-time low on physical PS5 copies at well below the previous $60 deals. This one launched last summer as the latest entry in the series with the “most intense, visceral, and gory first person experience possible.” The game takes players to the most iconic locations in the City of Angels “in an exciting pulp journey from the verdant suburbia of Beverly Hills to the quirky promenade of Venice Beach.” Six characters to choose from each with their own unique personality and narrative, a brand-new skill system, and dozens of distinct zombie types with their own mutations and attacks are just some of the other highlights. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Ghostrunner eShop $12 (Reg. $30)
- INSIDEeShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- LIMBOeShop $2 (Reg. $10)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night eShop $16 (Reg. $40)
- Kirby: Star Allies on Nintendo Switch $45 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- BioShock Collection $13.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Untitled Goose Game $10 (Reg. $20)
- Sonic Origins Plus $30 (Reg. $40)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch eShop $10 (Reg. $50)
- NAMCO MUSEUM eShop $6 (Reg. $30)
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion eShop $5 (Reg. $15)
- Octopath Traveler II $40 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 $45 (Reg. $60)
- Pikmin 4 FREE demo now live
PlayStation and Xbox:
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor $49 (Reg. $70)
- Wild Hearts from $30 (Reg. $50)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Crash Team Rumble Xbox $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Sonic Origins Plus $30 (Reg. $40)
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line $35 (Reg. $50)
- Stray PSN $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $9 (Reg. $30)
- PlayStation PSN Summer Sale now live at up to 75% off
- Elden Ring, FIFA 23, Call of Duty, Dead Island 2, much more
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY PSN $30 (Reg. $60)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove PSN $28 (Reg. $40
- TMNT Cowabunga Collection Limited Edition $65 (Reg. $150)
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
- Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series Sale up to 75% off
- Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order with SteelBook from $70
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- God of War Ragnarök $32 (Reg. $70)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
***Nintendo Direct: Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario RPG, more
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
Summer Game announcements and reveals:
- Everything you need to know from Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase
- Massive Summer Game Fest showcase: Spider-Man 2, MK 1, more
- Ubisoft Forward showcases new Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay, more
- Capcom summer showcase reveal event starts now!
- Microsoft takes a deep dive into Starfield with 45 minutes of gameplay
- Summer PlayStation Showcase: MGS 3 remake, Spider-Man 2, more
