Apple’s 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro has never sold for less with $149 discount to $1,050 low

The best price ever has just landed on Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro. At least if you’re looking to bring home a 256GB model. Right now thanks to Amazon, the most recent addition to the professional end of the iPadOS stable is dropping down to $1,049.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,199, today’s offer amounts to $149 in savings while delivering a deeper discount than ever before. It clocks in at $99 under our previous mention and the only time we’ve seen more than a $100 discount. We break down what to expect over at 9to5Mac in our feature on Apple’s latest iPad Pro, and then offer plenty of insight below on just what today’s discount gets you.

Apple’s latest flagship iPadOS experience comes powered by the new M2 chip and backed by an 8-core CPU with 10-core GPU. The latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro delivers all of the high-end features we’ve come to expect from the form-factor, with a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display being complemented by ProMotion for smooth scrolling, True Tone for adjusting the tint to your surroundings, and P3 wide color support so all of your content looks as accurate as it should. Taking full advantage of the M2 chip is a Thunderbolt port, as well as Apple Pencil 2 connectivity and support for the new hover feature.

The form-factor is practically begging to be paired with one of the second-generation Apple Pencil at the full MSRP, let alone with an all-time low attached. Ideal for making the most out of either screen and its drawing, writing, and precision input potential, this is an essential add-on whether it’s for creating digital art or just making the most of the form-factor, especially because it’s down to $89. That’s the second-best price to date at $40 off, while also landing within $5 of the best discount we’ve ever seen.

The work week is now well under way and that means we have a fresh batch of Apple discounts. Over in our Apple guide, the savings are flowing with one of the greater varieties we’ve seen as of late. We’ve got discounts on the latest iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, M2 Macs, and far more – all in one place.

12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro. With astonishing performance, superfast wireless connectivity, and next-generation Apple Pencil experience. Plus, powerful new productivity and collaboration features in iPadOS 16. iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad experience. Brilliant 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color. M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!