This new ESR MagSafe car vent iPhone mount is now down at just $15.50 Prime shipped (40% off)

We have just spotted a new MagSafe ESR car mount for iPhone users on the brand’s official Amazon storefront. While it appears to be nearly identically in every way to previous-generation model, an on-page coupon also makes at even more affordable proposition. The ESR Magnetic Car Mount is now selling for $15.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one just hit Amazon at $26 with the older model typically selling in the $20 range (currently just over $16 on sale). This model delivers a simple car vent mount with a 3-point connection that works with “almost all” vents outside of those circular designs. A small hook extends from the back for extra stability while a ring of “high-grade N52H magnets” with a holding force 2,300g “keep your phone securely in place.” While there’s no integrated wireless charging here, it does support portrait and landscape viewing modes with a particularly low price tag. More details below.

Considering the solid reputation ESR has garnered around here in the budget-friendly tech accessory space, it’s hard to recommend any of the options you’ll find on Amazon for under $15.50. They are some out there, but none from a brand we have much or any experience with. And at a price like the featured ESR model above, it might be worth the few bucks extra anyway.

However, if you are looking to take it up a notch, the price drop we spotted on Belkin’s vent model is still live at under $33 shipped on Amazon alongside the rest of today’s smartphone accessory offers right here. Elsewhere in vehicular accessory gear, you’ll want to swing by our coverage of the latest iOttie mounts. The brand is the maker of some of our favorite options in the space and its latest are now out in the wild including one made specifically for Tesla owners.

ESR Magnetic Car Mount features:

Strong Magnetic Lock: High-grade N52H magnets (2,300g) ensure the strongest magnetic lock. It does not support charging

Stable Mount: The magnetic Car Phone Mount has hook mount design. It keeps mount and phone from jostling around on bumpy roads

Tap and Mount: Has 360°ring of magnets that match the iPhone 14/13’s internal magnets. Phone locks onto mount automatically

Broad Compatibility: The Mount Has hook and 3-point brace design. It’s compatible with 99% of car vents. ONLY compatible with iPhone 14/13 series phones

