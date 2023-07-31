Smartphone Accessories: Belkin MagSafe Car Mount $33, more from $9

Amazon is now offering the Belkin MagSafe Car Vent Mount for $32.79 shipped. Marking one of the first chances to save in 2023 from the usual $40 price, today’s offer is the first drop in months and second-best discount of the year at within $1 of that past mention. Making for a convenient place to prop up your iPhone 14 series handset, or even previous-generation 12 and 13 models, Belkin’s air vent mount has an adjustable ball head socket for getting the right angle. While there’s no charging capabilities, an integrated cable holder makes this an ideal solution for those who still rely on wired CarPlay and want a more effortless experience on-the-road. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then check out all of the other best discounted Smartphone Accessories on tap today from $9.

Belkin MagSafe Car Mount features:

A convenient and easy to use magnetic car mount for your new iPhone 13 series device. Just hold your phone to the mount for a secure connection. A sturdy base and vent clip keep the mount in place while the powerful magnet inside keeps your iPhone 13 device safely mounted through all the road’s bumps and turns. A ball joint allows you to start your playlist in portrait and flip to landscape for navigation with just the twist of your wrist.

