Smartphone Accessories: AINOPE 10000mAh Power Bank $29 (Reg. $40), more

AINOPE’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its compact 10,000mAh USB-C Mini Power Bank for $28.69 shipped. Down from $40, today’s offer amounts to the lowest price of the year while marking only the third discount so far in 2023. It was last beaten back in September of last year when it sold for $1 less, and this is the first offer since back in March. AINOPE’s power bank is a great option to upgrade your everyday carry, no matter how much room you have. The compact size means it can fit easily in even the miniest of purses or just disappear into your ludicrously capacious bag. It sports a 10,000mAh battery alongside a USB-C port capable of dishing out 20W speeds.

One of the smallest and lightest 10,000mAh PD 3.0 power bank. AINOPE 10000mAh mini portable charger combines the most advanced PD 3.0 & QC 4.0 fast charging technologies – incredibly fast fuel your new iPhone 0 to 60% in 30mins, Samsung 0 to 80% in 30mins, nearly 3X faster than original 2.4A chargers. Perfect compatible with iPhone, Samsung, iPad, Earbuds and other usb c devices.

