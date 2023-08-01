LEGO’s new Coruscant Guard Gunship gets first look ahead of September 1 release

After just reporting on what to expect from the 2024 LEGO Star Wars lineup, we’re circling back to the 2023 action with yet another new set reveal. Today, we’re getting a first look at the new LEGO Coruscant Guard Gunship. Arriving next month, the new build arrives as LEGO set number 75354 and completes the September set lineup.

Check out LEGO’s Coruscant Guard Gunship

We’ve known for a few months now that the LEGO Group was planning to release a new version of the Republic Gunship sometime this fall. Now, those plans are locked in as we’re able to actually offer a first look at the new LEGO Coruscant Guard Gunship.

Arriving next month as set number 75354, the new Clone Wars set takes on a very unique design compared to past releases of the fan-favorite trooper transporter. Stacking up to 1,083 pieces, the new set inverts the usual white color scheme with red accenting to primarily feature a bright red design with some touches of white throughout.

Alongside the Coruscant Guard Gunship itself, the LEGO Group is also including five minifigures. Fitting for the Coruscant representation, the set will include a pair of Shock Clone Troopers, as well as Clone Commander Fox. LEGO set number 75354 doesn’t stop there, with two extra figures in an updated of The Clone Wars edition of Padme wearing her maroon and tan outfit from the early seasons of the show, as well as Palpatine in his expected chancellor garb.

Launching next month

Completing the LEGO Star Wars lineup for next month, the new Coruscant Guard Gunship (75354) will be launching on September 1 for $139.99. This will be the final kit landing in the fall lineup, joining the Ahsoka series creations and more. Here’s the complete list:

Republic Gunship 75364: $139.99 | 1,083 pieces

| 1,083 pieces Chewbacca 75371: $199.99 | 2,319 pieces

| 2,319 pieces Ghost and the Phantom II 75357: $159.99 | 1,393 pieces

| 1,393 pieces Advent Calendar 75366 : $44.99 | 320 pieces

| 320 pieces Ahsoka T-6 Shuttle 75362: $69.99 | 509 pieces

Now that we’ve finally gotten a look at the new Coruscant Guard Gunship, all that’s left from LEGO Star Wars for the year is the new UCS Venator, keeping with the Clone Wars theming. Our coverage from earlier in the year breaks down what you need to know about the final kit from a galaxy far, far away in 2023, before we switch our attention over to the new 2024 lineup that was just teased.

Pre-order the latest LEGO Star Wars sets

Ghost & Phantom II: $160 | Releases September 1

Ahsoka Tano’s T-6 Jedi Shuttle: $80 | Releases September 1

New Republic E-Wing vs. Shin Hati’s Starfighter: $110 | Releases September 1

Buildable Chewbacca: $199.99 | Releases September 1

