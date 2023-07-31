First info on LEGO Star Wars 2024 sets: Droid Battle Pack, Midi-Scale Falcon/Tantive IV, more

We haven’t even gotten to the biggest LEGO Star Wars collection of the year yet, and we are already turning our attention to 2024. The summer lineup will have to wait, as now 9to5Toys can report on what to expect from next year’s batch of winter and spring creations from a galaxy far, far away. There are so many kits that should excite builders, including a Droid Battle Pack, Podracing Diorama, and so much more as part of the LEGO Star Wars 2024 sets.

LEGO Star Wars 2024 sets

We still don’t even know exactly how the LEGO Star Wars 2023 lineup will actually stack up for the final few kits of the year, and now we’re already onto 2024. I know, I know, we’re getting a bit ahead of ourselves. But today we can finally share a new report on what to expect for the first half of the year.

Spread across three different release dates, 9to5Toys can now report on 11 different sets that will be headlining the LEGO Star Wars 2024 lineup in the first five months of the year. There will be waves on the first of January, March, and May, just like we’ve seen for the past few years, delivering an assortment of playsets, dioramas, midi-scale ships, and more.

For the sets launching in January, we already know a decent amount about them. Some of the builds not coming out until later on in 2024 only have names and set numbers attached right now. But we’ll be breaking it all down below.

January

Clone vs Droid Battle Pack 75372: $29.99 | 215 pieces

Skeleton Crew Ship 75374: $149.99 | 1,325 pieces

4+ Crimson Firehawk 75384: $49.99 | 136 pieces

March

Midi-Scale Millennium Falcon 75375: $79.99 | Unknown part count

Midi-Scale Tantive IV 75376: $79.99 | Unknown part count

Tantive IV Boarding Diorama 75387: $49.99 | Unknown part count

R2-D2 75379: $99.99 | Unknown part count

May

Grogu’s Escape 75378: $99.99 | Unknown part count

Boonta Eve Podrace Diorama 75380: $79.99 | Unknown part count

Droideka 75381: $59.99 | Unknown part count

75382 Unknown May the 4th UCS Set: $239.99 | Unknown part count

Starting off with January, the new LEGO Star Wars 2024 sets will see three creations arrive to start off the year. By far the most exciting of these will be the new Droid vs Clone Trooper Battle Pack. Droids have been a bit of an afterthought for the Star Wars theme for the past few years, really only ever making the cut in Clone sets to give the Republic troopers something to go up against.

Now they’re taking more of a place in the spotlight by actually headlining a battle pack, as opposed to just being included as cannon fodder. Set number 75372 will arrive at the $29.99 price point here in the United States and will consist of as many as 10 minifigures. It’ll be closer to 2021’s oh-so popular 501st army builder in size. While we’re still not sure just how those 215 bricks will be used, we do know that it’ll include Super Battle Droids for the first time since all the way back in 2015.

Next up is set number 75374, which will be one of the largest LEGO Star Wars sets of the year in 2024 with 1,325 pieces. It’ll be based on the ship featured in the upcoming Disney+ series The Skeleton Crew, but otherwise we don’t have too much to share right now. At the $149.99 price point, the set should include the full cast of main characters from the show, but since we don’t even really know what to expect from the series, we’ll have to circle back closer to the January 1 release date.

And to give the kids something, Young Jedi Adventures is getting its second kit as part of the LEGO Star Wars 2024 lineup. The 4+ build will clock in at $49.99 and assemble the Crimson Firehawk ship. Don’t expect anything too impressive here, given that the model is going to be designed mainly for younger builders.

Moving into March, the spring LEGO Star Wars 2024 sets are taking a far more collectible approach. Midi-Scale sets are making a comeback in a big way falling 2023’s release of the Super Star Destoryer set at that scale. For next year, we’ll be seeing the Millennium Falcon being joined by the Tantive IV in the same scale as set numbers 75375 and 75376; each one of them will be stacking up in that scaled down design, with an unknown number of brights right now. We do know that both of them will be clocking in at $79.99 when they release on March 1.

The third set of that month will keep up with the Tantive IV theming, delivering the year’s first diorama. It’ll assemble the iconic scene from the original Star Wars film, with Darth Vader entering the rebel ship. As set number 75387, expect a few of the Rebel Fleet troopers as well as Vader himself and likely Princess Leia, too. We still don’t know the amount of included bricks, but it will be a $49.99 set with a lot of white bricks and the usual black display base.

Finally, we also have a new, and scaled down buildable R2-D2. This model is going to give younger builders a chance to assemble their own R2 unit in a size that is a bit more affordable than the UCS version from a couple of years back. It’ll arrive at the $99.99 price point, but we don’t know exactly how many pieces are to be included yet.

Onto May, we have more kits than the rest of the LEGO Star Wars 2024 releases thanks to the May the 4th action. First up is the only set next year based around The Mandalorian (at least that we know of so far), with Grogu’s Escape arriving as set number 75378. It’ll depict that scene from season three of the show where our favorite bounty is saved from the Jedi temple by Jedi Kelleran Beq on his BARC Speeder. That’s all we know so far, other than that the kit will stack up to $29.99.

As the second diorama of the year, 2024 will be seeing that sub theme of the LEGO Star Wars sets get the prequel treatment with a build out of The Phantom Menace. The Boonta Eve Podrace Diorama will be set number 75380 and arrive at the $79.99 price point with Anakin’s Podracer.

Another prequel set, the year’s buildable droid will fall to the mighty Droideka. The set number 75381 will be assembling the first standalone destroyer droid since all the way back in 2000 when a Technic model was released. We know it’ll cost $59.99, but everything else is up in the air for now.

Finally, there is going to be an unknown May the 4th UCS set, as per usual. That’s nothing all too shocking, but we do know that set number 75382 will arrive at the $239.99 price point as the UCS X-Wing did in 2023. As for its theming, we don’t quite know what to expect. The Jabba’s Sail Barge that has been floating around for a few months now likely won’t be released until the latter half of 2024, so expect something entirely different next year for May.

