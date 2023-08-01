Razer’s Seiren V2 X USB Condenser Mic just hit its best Amazon price ever at $50 (50% off)

Amazon is now offering a particularly notable price drop on the Razer Seiren V2 X USB Condenser Microphone at $49.98 shipped. The regularly $100 microphone rarely ever drops below $80 when it’s on sale and it has now found its way down to a new Amazon all-time low. While we have seen a few drops to $80 this year after a $70 offer for the Black Friday festivities last year, today’s discount is as low as it gets. Delivering a nice middle ground between the $38 Seiren mini and the $150 Seiren V2 Pro, you’re looking at a 25mm condenser microphone with “impressive sensitivity…capable of capturing your voice with a high degree of accuracy.” The supercardioid pickup pattern (a particularly tight pickup angle) is great for the spoken word your streams, podcasts, and video calls feature alongside a digital limiter to prevent harsh clipping and distortion without you needing to do much manually. From there, the usual built-in mute and gain controls are onboard and joined by an audio output jack for your headphones as well as a built-in shock absorber so the “Razer Seiren V2 X is able to dampen vibrations so anyone listening is protected against potentially loud, jarring noises.” Get a closer look in our launch coverage and down below.

As we mentioned above, the more affordable Razer Seiren mini is always an option and one that will save you even more. It’s not quite as high-end but it does include all of the staple features a good USB mic really needs and makes for a notable starter or casual user option at $38 shipped.

As for the latest and greatest, dive into our launch coverage of the new Audio-Technica 20 series USB 192kHz XP model as well as our hands-on review of its AT2040 USB mic. Then head straight over to our hands-on feature with the latest Sennheiser Profile USB Mic and boom arm set – the boom arm on this model is amazing – and Logitech’s new Blue Sona of you’re in the market for an XLR option.

Razer Seiren V2 X USB Condenser Microphone features:

25mm Condenser Microphone: The mic’s impressive sensitivity is capable of capturing your voice with a high degree of accuracy especially at higher frequencies – speak directly into the top of the mic for optimal performance

Supercardioid Pickup Pattern: Designed to suppress noise from the back and sides, so it can capture your voice clearly without picking up on background sounds like typing or mouse clicks

Integrated Digital Limiter: Programmed to automatically prevent clipping and peaking so there’s no reason to worry about your voice breaking up or sounding noisy while streaming

Mic Monitoring: By plugging a headset into the mic you’re able to hear yourself speak, which makes it convenient for maintaining optimal mic audio levels and talking on chaotic voice channels

