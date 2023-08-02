Belkin’s 10,00mAh BoostCharge MagSafe-ready portable charger hits $50 Amazon low (30% off)

After just going hands-on with the new Apple Watch model alongside tracking the very first price drop, Amazon is now offering the Belkin BoostCharge Magnetic Portable Wireless Charger at $49.95 shipped. Regularly $70 and currently listed at $60 directly from Belkin (although it is now out of stock), today’s deal is nearly 30% off and the lowest we can find. It is also marking a new Amazon 2023 low, narrowly edging out the $52 Prime Day offer from last month. You’ll find more affordable wired 10,00mAh power banks out there for sure, but there’s just something convenient about a wireless magnetic option if you ask me. This one delivers 7.5W of power output to iPhone 12, 13, and 14 series devices through a MagSafe-ready pad on the top – just drop your phone on there. Passthrough action allows you to charge the power bank via USB-C while your iPhone is in place and Belkin says it provides “up to 34 hours” of additional video playback. More details below.

If the magnetic action isn’t of interest, Spigen’s new 30W 10,000mAh USB-C ArcPack Portable Charger might be. It can support a wide range of devices over USB-C and delivers PPS 25W action for Samsung Galaxy devices at $10 less. But for something even more affordable check out the Anker PowerCore Slim 10K for $17.50 Prime shipped instead – it’s not as new or as fast, but it will get the job done for much less.

But if you’re more concerned with ensuring your Apple wearable can get a boost on-the-go, Belkin’s latest is where it’s at. After going hands-on, we said Belkin’s new BoostCharge Pro “is the perfect Apple Watch travel companion with built-in fast charger.” You can get a complete breakdown of the user experience in our Tested with 9to5Toys feature right here and remember, it is still seeing its very first price drop on Amazon.

Belkin BoostCharge Magnetic Power Bank features:

The Belkin BoostCharge Magnetic Power Bank can fast charge Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 13 & iPhone 12 series phones with speeds up to 7.5W, or connect directly using included USB C cable to charge at up to 18W of power. With a capacity of 10,000 mAh this MagSafe compatible battery pack provides up to 34 hours of video playback* for iPhone. The magnetic portable charger uses MagSafe technology to ensure perfect alignment. Even with one hand the embedded magnetic system allows you to easily attach the battery pack to your iPhone without any hassle.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!