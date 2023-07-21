Belkin BoostCharge Pro with Apple Watch fast charger sees first discount to $90

Earlier this spring, Belkin launched a new addition to its power bank lineup with a unique focus on your Apple Watch. The new BoostCharge Pro is now seeing its very first discount at Amazon, dropping down to $89.99 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Normally fetching $100, this 10% discount is now arriving as a new all-time low and the only discount so far. Belkin’s new BoostCharge Pro power bank arrives centered around an internal 10,000mAh battery. It has a soft plastic finish to house all of the internal charging tech, like its 20W USB-C port for topping off your iPhone 14. Though the best part and the whole reason to buy this accessory over any other power bank is the built-in Apple Watch Fast Charger. The sleek build can top off your wearable at the full charging rate, making this a perfect option for your everyday carry or travel setup. Dive into our launch coverage for a complete look at what to expect. Then head below for more.

As far as alternatives go, there really aren’t any other comparable models out there. The BoostCharge Pro is one of the few power banks on the market period from a trusted brand with a built-in Apple Watch charger, let alone one that can dish out Fast Charging speeds to Series 8 or Ultra wearables. So really the only way to make out for less would be picking up an extra in-house Apple Watch charging cable from Apple at $29 and pair that with your power bank of choice.

All of today’s other best discounts are now live in our smartphone accessories guide. We have a fresh assortment of gear for your iPhone, be it to upgrade your desk and nightstand setup or just give your everyday carry some love. Though if you’re after the former, there really is no beating the discount we just spotted on Anker’s 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe charging cube. The accessory is the perfect StandBy companion and my personal choice for best charging stand in its class – especially now that it’s down to a new all-time low of $112.50.

Belkin BoostCharge Pro features:

With 20 watts of Power Delivery, this power bank lets you fast charge an Apple Watch from 0-80% in as little as 45 minutes and a variety of other compatible devices at optimal speeds. With a capacity of 10,000 mAh, this battery pack has a USB-C port, so you can charge your Apple Watch and smartphone at up to 20 watts, delivering up to 36 hours of video playback for your iPhone 14.

