Heads up iPad 10th gen owners, ESR magnetic and trifold cases now start at just $3.50

Solodream (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering some seriously low prices on ESR iPad 10th gen covers and cases. As you’ll see detailed below, there are four different models on sale today that are dropping down in price with the combination of promo codes and on-page coupons, delivering some of the best prices we have tracked and some of the lowest options out there from a brand you might recognize. They aren’t the most robust options, but they do provide a nice light layer of protection for your iPad on-the-go or at home alongside trifold options for better viewing angles on the table top, some with a spot for your Apple Pencil, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at each model and the coupon codes you’ll need to score the deals, which are now starting from just over $3.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in order over $25.

ESR 10th gen iPad case deals:

ESR Magnetic Trifold Rebound iPad Stand features:

Compatibility: only compatible with iPad 10th Generation (2022); models A2696, A2757

Secure Magnetic Attachment: powerful magnets ensure a strong lock between case and tablet

Lightweight Protection: protect every inch of your tablet from drops and bumps while maintaining its sleek profile and convenient portability

Two-Way Stand: magnetic trifold cover easily folds into a stable stand for viewing or writing to ensure a comfortable angle for catching up on your favorite shows or taking notes with your Pencil

