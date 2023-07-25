ESR offers extra 40% off back to school tech from $18: iPad cases, chargers, and more

Joining a host of tech-related sales we are tracking, ESR has now launched a wide-ranging back to school sale loaded with smartphone accessories, iPad cases, charging gear, and more from $18. The brand has been producing some of the better budget-friendly gear in these categories for a few years now and, on top of straight-up markdowns, is now offering up to an additional 40% in savings when you apply code AFF40 at checkout. The ESR official site offers free shipping in orders over $38 and you’ll find all of the iPad and iPhone accessories eligible for the code right here alongside an extra 25% off keyboard cases, chargers, and more using code AFF25 right here – watch out for on-page coupons as well as there are select items that require a different code. Head below for more details.

ESR back to school tech sale

One thing you’ll want to watch out for in some cases is that you will see these deals also live directly on the brand’s official Amazon storefront, and sometimes for a touch less. But in many cases, like this 11-inch ESR for iPad Pro Shift Magnetic Case for example, prices are lower direct. The regularly $70 cover and now marked down to $55.99 and will drop to $39.59 shipped. That’s nearly 45% off the going rate, a touch less than you’ll pay at Amazon, and the lowest total we can find. Described as a do-it-all case, it will not only provide some protection for your Apple tablet, but also delivers an integrated and removable 9-angle stand (six for viewing and three for writing). The integrated magnets also allow you to take it off the stand portion and stick it right onto your fridge and the like to follow along with recipes, and more.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the ESR back to school tech deals on this landing page and remember to use code AFF40 first, BACK30 next, and then try AFF25 if the other two don’t work.

ESR for iPad Pro Shift Magnetic Case features:

Compatibility: only compatible with iPad Pro 11ʺ (2022/2021); models A2759, A2435, A2761, A2377, A2459, A2301; not compatible with any other iPad models

Ultra-stable Stand: wide support brackets magnetically lock into grooves in the base to give you superior stability, even when using your iPad Pro on your lap

Raised Screen View: enjoy a raised view of your iPad Pro closer to your natural eye line and sit upright in a more comfortable position during long periods of use

Powerful Versatility: achieve up to 9 different angles, 6 for viewing and 3 for writing, via the dual support brackets and 6 magnetic grooves, then instantly detach for hands-on gaming or to magnetically attach to your fridge

