New Amazon low drops Twelve South’s signature BookBook 12.9-inch iPad Pro cover to $77

Amazon’s best price ever is landing on the Twelve South BookBook Case for 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro. The new second-generation version normally sells for $90 and was recently updated for Apple’s latest iPadOS experience. Now, it’s dropping down to $76.76 shipped. This 15% discount is now delivering a new Amazon all-time low while beating our previous mention by $2. We have seen it sell for less before in sitewide Twelve South sales, though the last one of these discounts only took 12% off.

Covering your iPad Pro in Twelve South’s signature handcrafted leather, this BookBook case lives up to its name with a design that draws inspiration from old school book covers. There’s room inside for your M2 iPad Pro as well as the companion Magic Keyboard, with a zippered design for keeping everything in place. It will of course also work with previous-generation iPad Pro of the 12.9-inch variety, too. Dive into our launch coverage of the newer cream interior style for a better idea of what to expect, and then head below for some additional info.

Still more affordable than the lead deal, the Twelve South BookBook case for 11-inch M2 iPad Pro clocks in at $70 on Amazon right now. This model brings all of the same leather detailing and vintage book design to your iPad Pro, just with a smaller form-factor fit for the smaller of Apple’s two latest tablet.

Speaking of Twelve South, this week also saw a notable 50% off discount go live on the brand’s ParcSlope MacBook stand. Dropping lower than we’ve ever seen before, the new all-time low delivers a $30 price tag to rest your MacBook or iPad Pro on for less. If you’re looking for a great place to park your iPad Pro for taking notes or using its screen as a digital canvas, this stand is as good of an option as any with a full metal build.

More on Twelve South BookBook iPad covers:

BookBook for iPad Pro is a hand-crafted leather case that doubles as a viewing stand and typing wedge exclusively for iPad Pro. A built-in shell securely holds your iPad Pro while showcasing the Liquid Retina edge to edge display. BookBook for iPad Pro also includes storage space for your Apple Pencil so you can keep track of it while charging on-the-go. And now capturing images and 4K video is easy with BookBook thanks to a back cover camera window.

