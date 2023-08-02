New 1TB 7,300MB/s WD_BLACK PS5 SSD hits Amazon low at $120, 2TB $140 or 4TB at $330

WD_BLACK launched a brand new lineup of internal SSDs specifically designed with approval from Sony for PlayStation 5 back in June and we are tracking some notable price drops today on Amazon. You can now land the WD_BLACK 1TB SN850P NVMe M.2 Solid-State Drive in the 1TB capacity for $119.99, 2TB for $139.99, and the 4TB variant for $329.99 shipped. Regularly $150, $230, and $530 respectively, today’s deals are the lowest prices we can find. The 2TB and 4TB models have gone for a touch less in very limited offers at $130 and $310, but today’s deal on the 1TB capacity is a new Amazon all-time low. Clocking in at 7,300MB/s and featuring a PlayStation logo directly on the unit, the SSDs are made to slide directly into your PS5 (including the limited edition Spider-Man 2 variant), allowing you to store and play titles directly from your newly acquired storage upgrades without needing to transfer them to the stock internal drive. The integrated heatsink was designed specifically for PS5 alongside the Gen4 architecture to provide “you seamless gameplay and incredibly short load times.” Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more.

If you’re not partial to the officially licensed treatment on the SN850P, something like the WD_BLACK SN850X is a great alternative. While not specifically a PS5 drive, its heatsink-equipped M.2 design will work in both PC and PS5 setups with a the same 7,300MB/s speeds and for even less. The 1TB model is now starting at just over $72 on Amazon and you can dive in right here.

Then check out Seagate’s “one-of-kind” LED Lightsaber-equipped 7,300MB/s SSD before you explore the new Gen5 models from Crucial. Now starting from $168 for a 1TB model, they certainly aren’t the most affordable out there, but they are on sale and are a whole lot faster than any of the models mentioned above clocking in at a breakneck 12,400MB/s. All of the details you need on these Gen5 models are waiting in our previous deal coverage.

WD_BLACK 1TB SN850P NVMe M.2 SSD features:

Officially licensed M.2 SSD for PlayStation 5 consoles[1]. Easy to install so you can play with confidence. [1]For PlayStation 5 firmware compatibility, please visit the WD_BLACK Product Page.

With capacities ranging from 1TB to 4TB[2] you can add enough additional PS5 storage to your console to store more of your favorite games. [2]1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = one trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.

This PS5 SSD with heatsink has been specially designed for the PS5 console to be easily installed into the M.2 slot.

Play directly from the drive and eliminate the need to transfer games or remove games from your console with this tested and officially approved PS5 storage expansion.

