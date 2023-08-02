SanDisk’s ultra-protective 4TB ArmorATD HDD lands at new $110 low ($27.50/TB, Reg. $150)

After spotting a notable deal on the 5TB model at $127.50, Amazon is now offering the SanDisk Professional 4TB G-DRIVE ArmorATD Portable HDD down at $109.99 shipped. Regularly $150, this rarely discounted model is now 27% off the going rate for the lowest price we can find. This is also not only the first notable price drop of the year but also the best price we have ever tracked on Amazon. The HDDs aren’t going to be able to move data as fast as SSD counterparts, but they are also much more affordable ($27.50 per TB in this case) – a 4TB Samsung T7 for example sells for $230 on sale. As the name suggests, the G-DRIVE ArmorATD protects your data with a hard rubber bumper and an anodized aluminum enclosure alongside triple-layer shock resistance and an IP54 rating against rain and dust. From there, you’ll find a 5Gb/s USB-C connection, making for a solid economic upgrade to use with modern laptops and MacBooks. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more.

If you do, however, prefer speed over price per TB, this morning’s offer on the popular standard model Samsung T7 are worth a look. Now starting at some of the best prices ever, you can score one on Amazon for just over $48 shipped right now with all of the historic pricing details you need waiting right here.

You’ll also find a new Amazon all-time low on the NAS-ready WD’s 1TB Red SN700 NVMe SSD as part of yesterday’s coverage alongside an ongoing deal waiting on PNY’s 1,600MB/s 2TB EliteX-PRO Portable SSD – the latter of which delivers some notable bang for your buck with speeds that outrun most of the comparable models from the bigger storage brands.

Then swing by the rest of the ongoing storage drive deals, both internal and external, right here.

SanDisk Professional 5TB G-DRIVE ArmorATD features:

USB-C (5Gbps) drive for quick file backup and storage

USB 3.0 and Thunderbolt 3 compatible

Premium, anodized aluminum enclosure for strength you can feel

Built tough with an easy-grip bumper for pro-grade durabilty you can trust

3-Year limited warranty

Ready to go with Mac (HFS+). Works with Windows via reformat.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!