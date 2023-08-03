Govee smart strip lights from $12.50: New releases, 100-ft. for $48, much more

We are now tracking a host of notable deals on Govee smart strip lighting kits to add some ambiance to your gaming room, home theater, office, bedroom, kitchen, or elsewhere. Fist up, we are now tracking the first notable deal on the 16.4-foot run of its latest RGBIC LED Smart Strip Lights at $39.99 shipped. This set hit Amazon just in the last couple days at $50 and you can already clip the on-page coupon to knock $10 off the total for the best price yet. This deal joins ongoing offers on the larger 32.8-foot set at $59.49 shipped and the 65.6-foot run at $69.99 shipped – these two are $0.50 below our previous mention and within $5 of the all-time low, respectively. The new releases come enhanced with an upgraded 4-in-1 chipset that allow them to produce millions of colors as well as warm white light for a versatile experience that can provide vibrant light shows and more sober moods. The 3,000K pure warm white light joins the brand’s usual RGBIC setup, app customization, music sync options, and support for voice-control after pairing with Alexa or Google Assistant. More details below.

Govee 32.8-foot RGBIC LED Smart Strip Lights features:

Cozy Warm White Light: You can set 3000K pure warm white light for the whole strip for daily lighting with 5053 LEDs now. Customize your light to warm white for only 1 out of 2 rolls or any part of LED lights is no more a dream with Govee Home app.

RGBIC Technology: Govee LED strip lights adopt independent control (IC) to show multiple colors simultaneously on one strip light, also works for warm white between RGB! Experience endless color selection and festive scene modes for unique design.

Protective Coating: Govee LED strip lights are covered with a protective epoxy coating, which is highly durable and flexible. It can protect the smart LED lights from moisture and dust and display colorful lighting effects.

Smart and Easy Control: Adjust brightness, scene modes, timers, and color temperature in Govee Home App via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Govee LED lights can also be voice-controlled after pairing with Alexa or Google Assistant.

