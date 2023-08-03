Nanoleaf’s new Essentials color lightstrip and light bulb pack Matter support from $16

Earlier this year, Nanoleaf launched a pair of new Matter smart home accessories, and now one of the first chances to save on the batch are going live. Dropping in price at Amazon, the savings today kick off with the Nanoleaf Essentials Matter Lightstrip at $39.99 shipped. Down from $50, you’re looking at 20% in savings alongside only the second discount so far. The markdown matches the all-time low, as well. Ready to expand your HomeKit setup with multicolor lighting, the Nanoleaf Essentials Lightstrip notably arrives with Matter support for the first time thanks to an onboard Thread radio. The 80-inch strip sports full color illumination for adding a bit of flare behind a TV or monitor, onto a shelf for some extra ambiance, or really anywhere else that could use a pop of color. We further breakdown the experience in our launch coverage, too.

Also on sale today, Amazon is carrying over the Nanoleaf discounts to its Essentials A19 Smart Bulb. Marked down to $15.99, this one typically fetches $20 and is now matching the all-time low just like the lightstrip above with the same 20% in savings attached. You’re largely looking at the same features as the model above, just in a different form-factor that trades in the strip design for a typical A19 light bulb design. It’ll integrate with Matter and HomeKit just the same with a Thread radio onboard to go alongside its RGB lighting capabilities.

The savings today in our smart home guide kick off today with an all-new release that’s also going on sale for the first time. Just now hitting store shelves, the new meross HomeKit door and window sensors start from $14 with 30% in savings attached. But if you’re looking to bring that same automation tech to your setup with Matter in tow, Eve’s latest offering has your back. The brand’s own take on a door and window sensor might set you back a little more cash at $42.50, but it does arrive with HomeKit and a hub-free design at its own all-time low.

Nanoleaf Essentials HomeKit Color Lightstrip features:

Fully immerse yourself in the world of colors with over 16M colors in their most vibrant tones. Dynamic color-changing Scenes with customizable motions like Fade, Highlight, and Random. Transition colors slowly for an ambience that sets the perfect mood, or turn up the speed to get the party started. Screen Mirror feature syncs your screen with the lights that burst with the colors of your favorite movies and video games. Simple set up with the Nanoleaf Desktop App.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!