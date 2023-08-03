Prime Day pricing returns on Echo Dot 5th Gen with clock and more starting from $23 (55% off)

Best Buy is now offering some particularly notable price drops on the 2022 model Echo Dot 5th Gen smart speaker at $22.99 shipped. Regularly $50 new at Amazon and currently going for $35 in refurbished condition on sale, today’s deal is among the lowest prices we have tracked. While we did see the clock-equipped version drop to a particularly low price during Prime Day, that same deal is now live at Best Buy once again with a $29.99 listing, down from the regularly $60. Shipping is free for My Best Buy members (sign-up here). Today’s offers makes for a notable way to secure one of Amazon’s current-generation smart speakers at a major discount, easily rivaling the best we have seen. Alongside the usual Bluetooth streaming capabilities and direct access to Alexa for voice-controlled weather updates, hands-free timers, and much more, they are also able to “control compatible smart home devices with your voice and routines triggered by built-in motion or indoor temperature sensors.” Head below for more details.

As of right now, the 5th gen deals above are the lowest prices we can find on a smart Amazon speaker. Even some of the stands for these speakers in the Made for Amazon lineup sell for nearly as much as the Best Buy prices we are tracking today. If you’re in the market for one, prices don’t get much lower than this.

The Bluetooth-ready speaker deals don’t stop there. They offers below wont provide the smart home control options found on the models above, but they will likely produce better sound:

Echo Dot 5th Gen smart speaker features:

Smart speaker features a sleek design and improved audio for vibrant sound anywhere in your home. With Echo Dot, you can stay on track with help from Alexa, control compatible smart home devices and start routines with your motion.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!