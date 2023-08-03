Hover-1 Night Owl electric scooter delivers 31 MPH top speeds at new $925 low (Reg. $1,800)

Amazon is now offering the Hover-1 Night Owl Electric Folding Scooter for $924.84 shipped. Typically fetching $1,800 these days, that MSRP is now fading into the best discount we have ever seen. It’s clocking in at $875 in savings while also beating our previous mention by an extra $427. Today’s offer is also the first time we’ve seen it drop under $1,000, too. Delivering quite the capable ride, the Hover-1 Night Owl packs a folding design that comes centered around 1,400W of power. The two 10.5-inch off-road tires deliver a smooth ride for all 37 miles of its built-in range, with a 31 MPH top speed completing the package alongside front and rear suspension. All of that makes it a notable solution to riding around this spring and beyond on a new EV. Head below for more.

With such a deep discount attached, anyone who has the kind of cash in their budget to bring home such a capable EV with such steep savings attached won’t find a better offer out there. But if you’re looking for something a bit more affordable even still, the Hover-1 Alpha Electric Scooter is worth a look at $322. This model caps out at 18 MPH top speeds and a 12-mile range, but it’ll certainly get the job done for the kids or for something a bit more geared towards joyrides than commuting.

Our Green Deals guide remains the best price to check otherwise for some discounted EVs and more environmentally-friendly gear. This week we have plenty of discounts up for grabs, including a markdown on Anker’s new PowerCore Reserve 192Wh, which backs a portable design with an impressive 60,000mAh battery at the all-time low of $120. We’ve only seen a discount as steep as this ongoing price cut once before, with $50 in savings.

Hover-1 Night Owl Electric Folding Scooter features:

With 1,400 watts of maximum power, this E-Scooter can reach 20 mph in street mode and soar to an exhilarating 31 mph in offroad mode. Take on any terrain with ease with Night Owl’s 10.5” offroad tires, dual disc brakes, and front and rear suspension. Ride comfortably and with confidence on the extra-wide foot deck that provides added stability. The large touchscreen display is easy to use and shows the Night Owl’s speed, battery level, terrain mode, and more. Intuitively adjust settings with the touch of a finger.

