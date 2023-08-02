Anker’s new PowerCore Reserve 192Wh packs a 60,000mAh battery at low of $120 (Save $50)

Earlier this spring, Anker launched its new PowerCore Reserve 192Wh to help bridge the gap between it’s more capable off-grid power stations and its more everyday carry-focused power banks. Still handheld, but not quite small enough to fit in your bag, the new release is seeing one of its first price cuts today thanks to an Amazon discount that lands at $119.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Down from $170, today’s offer arrives with $50 in savings attached. This is matching the all-time low for only the second time, clocking in as one of the first overall discounts, too. We break down the whole package below the fold, as well as over in our launch coverage.

Anker’s new PowerCore Reserve 192Wh arrives as a unique new addition to its lineup. Part camping lamp and part charger, the unique offering is ready to handle dishing out more power than your usual portable offering. The entire build starts with a 60,000mAh internal battery that sits within a more rugged form factor than the brand’s usual releases. It has an integrated strap on top that helps make transporting the heftier build a bit easier. Now it sells for the best price yet, making the package we wrote home about in our launch coverage an even better value.

While not quite as powerful, Anker just launched a new collection of Prime power banks which cut down on the size compared to the PowerCore Reserve. These new offerings sport GaN USB-C technology to go alongside ample battery capacities, as well as a companion magnetic docking station that makes refueling a breeze. They’re joined by some new Anker Prime USB-C wall chargers, too, all of which is on sale and starting at $60 or less right now thanks to some launch discounts.

Anker PowerCore Reserve 192Wh features:

Get the ultimate emergency power source for all your devices with a massive capacity of 60,000mAh. Charge an iPhone 14 over 10 times, a MacBook Air up to 2.9 times, or power a 3W LED lamp for 42.3 hours. Features 60W and 27W USB-C ports, allowing you to charge your phone and laptop simultaneously—ideal for quick power on the go. The retractable light and an SOS button provide emergency lighting for safety during power outages or other emergency situations.

