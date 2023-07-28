Eve’s new Door and Window sensor with Matter falls to $42.50, plus OG HomeKit model at $30

Earlier in the year, Eve launched its refreshed Door and Window sensor complete with Matter support, and now it’s on sale. Seeing its second-ever discount from Amazon, the new sensor is dropping down to $42.49 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $50, this is the second-best price to date at 15% off. It comes within $2.50 of the Prime Day mention and is arriving as an all-around rare chance to save. Updated with Thread and Matter connectivity, the refreshed Eve Door and Window sensor unlocks the capabilities of your Siri smart home. Hooking into all of the automations of your HomeKit setup, you can use this sensor to automatically turn on lights when a door is opened, not let the AC turn on if there’s a window open, and countless other things.

If you can live without the Matter and Thread support, the original model is also getting in on the savings. Providing much of the same features for automating your setup, the original Door and Window sensor now clocks in at $29.95 after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Down from $40, this $10 discount is matching the best price of the year. It’ll integrate with HomeKit just the same, but relies on Bluetooth to make the connection to your iPhone or HomeKit hub.

Today’s Eve price cuts are joined by everything else we have in our smart home guide. Now with the work week coming to a close, you’ll find some notable offers from the Philips Hue ecosystem, all-time lows on Nanoleaf’s latest, and even some rare price cuts on new Matter smart plugs.

Eve Door and Window sensor features:

See the current open/closed state at a glance. Create automations to control other connected devices in your home whenever doors or windows are opened or closed (available on selected platforms). Review time and duration statistics to make smarter choices in the Eve app for iOS. Matter-enabled to let you seamlessly monitor your home across smartphones and voice assistants of all major platforms. Cutting-edge Thread network technology for a robust smart home. No Eve cloud, no registration, no tracking. Local communication without cloud dependency.

