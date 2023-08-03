Pad & Quill’s American-made leather iPad Pro/Air cases now up to 35% off from $84

Pad & Quill is now offering a series of notable price drops on its entire lineup of leather iPad folio cases. These deals on both the 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models as well as the 4th and 5th generation iPad Air are here to wrap your Apple tablet in a luxurious handmade case that is as suitable for the coffee shop as it is the board room at the office. American-made leather accessories like this come at a cost, but everything is now well below the typical asking prices and you’ll drop the totals even lower with the discount code you’ll find down below the fold. Hit the jump for a closer look.

You’ll find all of the already marked down Pad & Quill iPad folio cases on this landing page. But if you apply code PQ20 at checkout they will drop even lower for up to 35% in savings. These are easily among some of the lowest of the year and you’ll find each of the best models listed down below. Shipping varies but typically adds $6 to the total with today’s sale.

Pad & Quill iPad case deals:

Not into the luxurious leather treatments here? Or just don’t want to pay the prices? Check out these much more affordable ESR models on sale as part of the back to school event as well as these iPad 10th models starting at under $4 Prime shipped on Amazon instead. The brand’s new 15W MagSafe charging gear is worth a look while you’re at it.

Oxford Slim Leather iPad Pro 11 Case features:

Our leather is American full-grain leather. This is not a typical top grain or cheap embossed leather. These leathers are grade 5 hides meaning the highest selection. The hides are then tanned expertly to our exacting standards. The leather is un-rolled from the tannery and placed on tables for inspection and then the cutting, splitting, and preparing begins.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!