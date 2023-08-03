Wyze Wireless Video Doorbell Pro with included chime lands at $70 Amazon 2023 low (30% off)

Amazon is now offering the Wyze Wireless Video Doorbell Pro with the included chrome for $69.98 shipped. Regularly $100, this is 30% off and the lowest price we can find. Today’s offer is also well below the previous $90 offers to mark the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon all year. You’re looking at a “wire-free, screw-free, and hassle-free” installation process here for “front porch protection in under 30 seconds” – although there is screws and hardwiring equipment included if you prefer. It delivers a 1440 x 1440 picture quality with 3 months of battery life per charge alongside the included chime so you can hear your “doorbell ring, chirp, or bark” – there 20 unique tunes and 8 sound levels. While you can subscribe to the Wyze platform with a monthly charge to “receive real-time alerts when people are detected and store full-length videos,” Wyze says it does not “charge you a subscription fee just to use basic features of your doorbell.” Head below for more details.

A more affordable solution comes by way of this Amazon guaranteed certified refurbished Blink Video Doorbell at $45 shipped with two-way audio, HD video, motion and chime app alerts, as well as Alexa compatibility. “Answer your door no matter where you are from your smartphone with 1080p HD day and infrared night video and two-way audio.”

And there are plenty of other notable smart home deals to check out today as well:

Nanoleaf’s new lighting rigs with Matter support from $16

Loads of Govee smart strip lights from $12.50

First deals hit the brand new meross HomeKit door and window sensor kits from $14

These Philips Hue HomeKit color starter kits are now on sale from $110

Wyze Wireless Video Doorbell Pro features:

Wire-Free. Screw-Free. Hassle-Free: Effortlessly mount Wyze Wireless Doorbell Pro for front porch protection in under 30 seconds. Screws and hardwiring equipment, though optional, are included, for even more ways to install.

See the whole story – clearly: A 1440×1440 fuller than HD sensor means you’ll see it all with 33% more clarity than traditional HD cameras.

Record More. Recharge Less: With up to 3 months of battery life, see Spring and Summer pass before recharging for Fall and Winter.

Chime Included: Hear your doorbell ring, chirp, or bark. Choose between 20 unique tunes and 8 sound levels to find the perfect chime for you, even scare off potential intruders with a dog bark.

