Govee RGBICWW Smart Light Bars bring the vibes to your space down at $40 today (35% off)

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its RGBICWW Smart Light Bars for $39.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $60, this is nearly 35% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also undercuts the previous deal price by $11 and matches the lowest we have tracked this year at Amazon. The system includes a pair of smart and customizable light bars you can use to add some ambiance to your game room, entertainment center, and more. They can sit flat, attach to various surfaces with included adhesive, or stand upright with the optional holsters alongside smart app control that provides access to “an intuitive timer function, customizable DIY colors, and light effects.” That’s all on top of the ability to sync up with the beats of your music. Head below for more details.

Today’s featured deal brings the pair of light bars down to one of the more competitive price tags for a comparable product. But you can save some cash and still bring some colorful app-controlled lighting into your space with some of the light strips we spotted on sale from the brand yesterday. With deals starting from $12.50 Prime shipped, there are a range of options on tap right now including both warm white and multi-color models with everything organized for you in this roundup.

Moving over to our smart home hub is where you’ll find the rest of the intelligent upgrades for your space we are tracking on sale right now. Now sitting alongside TP-Link’s new Kasa multi smart home platform Matter light switches, we also have deals on Nanoleaf’s new Essentials color lightstrip and light bulb with full multi-platform Matter support starting from just $16 Prime shipped. Get a closer look at these new releases right here.

Govee RGBICWW Smart Light Bars features:

Enhanced Entertainment: These smart light bars stylishly add depth of color to your home theater creating a more impressive entertainment system. Upgrade your home lighting decor and give yourself a more exciting viewing experience.

Multiple Scene Modes: Create the atmosphere you need with several dynamic scene modes to choose from. Each mode displays different colors and light effects, helping you fully immerse in your art worlds.

Sync Your Music: With a built-in mic, the tv backlights sync smoothly with music or sounds from your screen. Choose from four modes (Vivid, Rhythm, Strike, Vibrate), all greatly enhancing your movies, karaoke nights, or gaming worlds.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!