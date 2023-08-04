Twelve South’s Curve stand improves your MacBook’s ergonomics at $50 (Save $10)

Amazon is now offering the second-best price of the year on the Twelve South Curve MacBook Stand. After just seeing a new and more affordable SE model hit the scene, the brand is now marking down its standard way to elevate your Mac down to $49.99 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Normally fetching $60, today’s $10 discount arrives at the second-best price of the year. Within $2 of the 2023 low, this is the first chance to save in months. Twelve South’s premium Curve stand elevates your new M2 MacBook or any other device 6 inches off the desk with a unique design that’s comprised of a single piece of aluminum. With an open base, it’ll not only improve the ergonomics of your setup by bringing your screen to eye level, but also helps increase air flow to keep your machine running cooler. Then the matte black finish rounds this out as a sleek upgrade to any desktop Apple setup. Head below for more.

Of course, all eyes right now are on Twelve South’s latest release, which also happens to be a more affordable alternative to the lead deal. The new Curve SE MacBook Stand looks to provide an entry-level solution in the pricing department with a $40 MSRP, making all the right compromises to deliver a suitable workstation upgrade – at least according to our hands-on review.

But if you want something a bit more adjustable than either of the stand Curve/SE offerings, Twelve South’s Curve Flex is also getting in on the savings today. Still live from our coverage earlier in the week, the MacBook stand drops down to $70 at Amazon in two different styles. It has the same aluminum build as either of the other models, just with a hinged design that on top of being adjustable, can fold flat and travel with you.

Twelve South Curve MacBook Stand features:

Curve is an elegant, flowing aluminum stand that complements the design of your MacBook or Laptop. With its beautiful matte black finish and improved ergonomic design, it is the ultimate partnership of style and functionality. Use your laptop on Curve to create a more comfortable desktop with your favorite external keyboard & mouse, or use the combo with an external monitor to create the perfect dual-screen setup. When it’s time to go mobile, unplug and roll out leaving a modern sculpture behind.

