WD_BLACK’s RGB 2,000MB/s P40 Game Drive SSD is one of the best, 2TB hits $150 Amazon low

We are now tracking the best price yet on one of our favorite game drives out there. Amazon has now knocked the WD_BLACK 2TB P40 Game Drive SSD down to $149.99 shipped. After launching in summer 2022 at $330, it dropped down into the $200 range for the holidays last year where it has sat for most of 2023. These days it carries a $160 price tag directly from WD and is now available at a new Amazon all-time low. There’s also a 1TB variant that is currently listed at $120, but we have seen that model as low as $100 in the past. Easily one of the best gaming-focused portable SSDs I have tested for review, it features a metal-plated case alongside a speedy NVMe SSD that can move data at up to 2,000MB/s – a notable bump to the 1,050MB/s we see on the standard issue models from the big three storage brands. Compatible with PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Mac gaming rigs, it also works like any other SSD for non-gaming related tasks and is surrounded with an impressive multi-colored halo of illumination – customizable via the WD PC companion app as well. Get a complete breakdown in our hands-on review and head below for more.

You’re certainly paying a bit of a premium for speeds like that, the WD build quality, and the customizable RGB lighting, even with the deal. For something more basic that will handle your portable SSD needs, check out SK Hynix’s brand new golden Beetle portable SSD that are now at new all-time lows starting from just over $60.

You’ll find the rest of our SSD deals right here, both internal and external in form. In terms of options for models for the inside of your machine, the ongoing price drop on Samsung 7,450MB/s 990 PRO internal SSD with heatsink is one of the best in the price range. It is currently sitting at a new $90 Amazon low, down from the regular $150 price tag, and you can take a look in our previous deal coverage before the price jumps back up.

WD_BLACK 2TB P40 Game Drive SSD features:

Customize your drive’s RGB lighting with the downloadable WD_BLACK Dashboard (Windows only) to show off your style and make every play personal.

Kick loading into overdrive with a USB 3.2 Gen2x2 interface and speeds up to 2,000MB/s. (Based on read speed. 1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.)

Compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. {Compatible with PlayStation 4 Pro or PS4 with system software version 4.50 or higher, PlayStation 5 (Play and store PS4 games; archive PS5 games), Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S (Play and store Xbox One games

