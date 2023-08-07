Today’s Android game and app deals: Final Fantasy VII, OK Golf, Cubasis 3, and more

This afternoon’s best Android game and app deals are now live and waiting for you down below courtesy of Google Play. But before you dive in, scope out the new Amazon lows on Hisense’s 2023 mini-LED Smart Google TVs at up to $500 off, these Pixel 7/Pro handsets from $449, and SteelSeries’ Duo Android controller at 33% off. As far as the apps are concerned, highlights include titles like Final Fantasy VII, Final Fantasy IX, Cartogram, OK Golf, Cubasis 3, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

FINAL FANTASY VII features:

The first Final Fantasy to feature 3D backgrounds and CG movie scenes, this dramatic tale continues to be loved by numerous fans around the world. Battle stages also appear in full 3D for the first time, bringing an even greater sense of awe and spectacle to combat!

