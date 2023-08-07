Add SteelSeries’ Duo controller to your mobile Android gaming setup at $40 (Save 33%)

Amazon now offers the SteelSeries Stratus Duo Wireless Gaming Controller for Android smartphones at $39.99 shipped. Down from $60, you’re now looking at 33% in savings alongside the second-best discount of the year. This comes within $1 of the 2023 low and is the best we’ve seen in several months. The SteelSeries Stratus Duo elevates your mobile smartphone gaming with a design that’s geared towards Android handsets first and foremost, but also Windows, Chromebooks, and VR headsets over Bluetooth and the included 2.4GHz receiver. Alongside its typical controller form-factor, you’re looking at 20-hour battery life, a microUSB port for when it’s time to refuel, and a pair of joysticks. Head below for more.

At $40, you’re looking at one of the best values out there for an Android-focused gamepad with the SteelSeries Duo on sale above. Other offerings like the Razer Kishi or Backbone are well above the featured discount. So if you’re in the market for a physical gaming experience on an Android smartphone and the Switch-like design isn’t a must, look no further than the lead deal.

As far as Android smartphones themselves go this week, Monday is here with four notable offers on some of the latest releases to hit the scene. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will deliver one of the best mobile gaming experiences out there with its 6.8-inch 120Hz display, especially now that a new all-time low has arrived at $340 off. That’s joined by three discounts on the latest from Google, including its Pixel 7/Pro/a smartphones all starting from $444.

SteelSeries Stratus Duo features:

The stratus Duo brings a true wireless console gaming experience to Android, Windows, VR, and more. Use Bluetooth for setup-free gaming on Android mobile devices, or swap to 2.4GHz wireless to play on Windows and 5, 000+ controller-enabled games on steam. Stratus duo’s high-performance joysticks and triggers register inputs faster and more accurately than touchscreens and standard controllers. A rechargeable lithium ion battery provides 20+ hours of battery life, so you can easily play wherever you go.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!