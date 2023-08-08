Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Mana series, Chrono Trigger, Actraiser, and more

Your Tuesday morning collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now ready to go down below the fold. But before you browse through, check out the deals we are tracking on the M2 Mac mini and Apple’s 12.9- and 11-inch M1 iPad Pro at up to $499 off the going rates. As for the app deals, we are stacked with top-tier Square Enix titles including a host of Final Fantasy titles, the Mana series, and the beloved Chrono Trigger as well as Paper Please, Actraiser Renaissance, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Emerald Chronometer: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Blend Photos: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: CHRONO TRIGGER: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Legend of Mana: $14 (Reg. $28)

iOS Universal: Trials of Mana: $12 (Reg. $23)

iOS Universal: Adventures of Mana: $7 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS :WotL: $7 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: FF IV: THE AFTER YEARS: $8 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS: $8 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY IV (3D REMAKE): $8 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY III (3D REMAKE): $8 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY Ⅸ: $10 (Reg. $21)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered: $10 (Reg. $21)

iOS Universal: Papers, Please: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cat Lady – The Card Game: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Actraiser Renaissance: $12 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: After Focus: FREE (Reg. $10)

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Evolution Planet – 14 Billion: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Metadata: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 3 – DAW & Studio: $25 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 2: $12 (Reg. $24)

iOS Universal: Project V90: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sync: Party Hard: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Crystalline Visual Novel: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Ethereal Enigma Visual Novel: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Imbiblia: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Car Puzzles Toddler: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Recolla: $1 (Reg. $2)

Trials of Mana features:

When the world was shrouded in darkness, the Goddess of Mana drew forth the Sword of Mana to smite the eight Benevodons, monsters of destruction. She sealed the horrors inside the eight Mana Stones, bringing the realm back from the brink. Weak from rebuilding the world, the Goddess changed into a tree and fell fast asleep for years. However, the forces of evil sought to free the Benevodons to gain control of the world. They started a terrible war to further their plot and destabilize the kingdoms.

