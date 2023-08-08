Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Mana series, Chrono Trigger, Actraiser, and more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Your Tuesday morning collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now ready to go down below the fold. But before you browse through, check out the deals we are tracking on the M2 Mac mini and Apple’s 12.9- and 11-inch M1 iPad Pro at up to $499 off the going rates. As for the app deals, we are stacked with top-tier Square Enix titles including a host of Final Fantasy titles, the Mana series, and the beloved Chrono Trigger as well as Paper Please, Actraiser Renaissance, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Emerald Chronometer: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Blend Photos: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: CHRONO TRIGGER: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Legend of Mana: $14 (Reg. $28)

iOS Universal: Trials of Mana: $12 (Reg. $23)

iOS Universal: Adventures of Mana: $7 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS :WotL: $7 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: FF IV: THE AFTER YEARS: $8 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS: $8 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY IV (3D REMAKE): $8 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY III (3D REMAKE): $8 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY Ⅸ: $10 (Reg. $21)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered: $10 (Reg. $21)

iOS Universal: Papers, Please: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cat Lady – The Card Game: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Actraiser Renaissance: $12 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: After Focus: FREE (Reg. $10)

Today’s best game deals: Mario Strikers, Mario Golf Super Rush, Mario Tennis Aces, much more

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Evolution Planet – 14 Billion: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Metadata: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 3 – DAW & Studio: $25 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 2: $12 (Reg. $24)

iOS Universal: Project V90: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sync: Party Hard: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Crystalline Visual Novel: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Ethereal Enigma Visual Novel: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Imbiblia: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Car Puzzles Toddler: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Recolla: $1 (Reg. $2)

Trials of Mana features:

When the world was shrouded in darkness, the Goddess of Mana drew forth the Sword of Mana to smite the eight Benevodons, monsters of destruction. She sealed the horrors inside the eight Mana Stones, bringing the realm back from the brink. Weak from rebuilding the world, the Goddess changed into a tree and fell fast asleep for years. However, the forces of evil sought to free the Benevodons to gain control of the world. They started a terrible war to further their plot and destabilize the kingdoms.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Cuisinart’s sleek Touchscreen Coffee Grinder with...
iBrave Cloud Web Hosting drops down to just $100 (Reg. ...
Illari enters the fray in Overwatch 2 as game’s lates...
Check out the ‘world’s first wireless OLED TV’ fr...
Anker’s new 256Wh Portable Power Station switches...
Caudabe offers up to 40% off sitewide with deals from $...
UGREEN’s new 10,000mAh MagSafe battery pack charg...
lululemon drops new weekly finds in its We Made Too Muc...
Load more...
Show More Comments