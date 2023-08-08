M2 Mac mini discounts take up to $120 off at some of the best prices yet from $499

B&H is now discounting Apple’s latest M2 Mac mini 512GB down to $679 shipped. Typically fetching $799, you’re now looking at $120 in savings alongside the best price of the year. This is $20 under our previous mention, as well as the best in several months. Those who can get away with half the storage will also find the 256GB model at $499, down from $599. Apple’s M2 Mac mini refreshes a beloved form-factor to feature its latest-generation of in-house silicon. There’s that same compact build that has made previous versions so popular amongst first-time Mac owners, as well as streamlined workstation users and homelabbers alike. The improved performance of the M2 chip also pairs with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, a pair of USB-A slots, an HDMI output, and Gigabit Ethernet. You’ll also find Wi-Fi 6E, and at least an 8-core CPU backed by a 10-core GPU and 512GB of storage. Over at 9to5Mac, we detail what to expect from the experience in a recent hands-on review, too.

From personal experience, there is no better Mac mini accessory than Satechi’s USB-C Stand and Hub. Right now, it also happens to be on sale to complement the M2 discounts above, delivering a series of front-facing ports and an integrated M.2 SSD slot so you can supercharge the miniature footprint of Apple’s most compact Mac with even more features.

While you’ll find all of the week’s other best deals over in our Apple guide, the all-time lows on Apple Studio Display make for quite the compelling addition to your new desktop workstation from $1,280. Or if you’d rather just skip all of that together, Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air started off the week at a new all-time low of $1,099.

M2 Mac mini features:

Get more done faster with a next-generation chip. From rich presentations to immersive gaming, M2 flies through work and play. M2 has 8 CPU cores, 10 GPU cores, and up to 24GB unified memory. exceptional speed and performance. Mac mini with the M2 chip has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Gigabit Ethernet, and a headphone jack. And if you want faster networking speeds, you can configure Mac mini with 10Gb Ethernet for up to 10 times the throughout.

