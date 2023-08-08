Today’s best game deals: Mario Strikers, Mario Golf Super Rush, Mario Tennis Aces, much more

Joining the big-time Sony back to school event, Nintendo has now launched a particularly notable late summer sale of its own. From now through August 20, 2023, you can save some serious cash on a host of first-party Mario and Kirby games alongside some standout third-party and indie titles as part of its new Multiplayer Sale. Now live on Amazon and the eShop, highlight discounts include games like Mario Strikers: Battle League, Mario Golf: Super Rush, and Mario Tennis Aces all down from $60 to $42 alongside Big Brain Academy, Game Builder Garage, Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course, and much more. Head below for a closer look at all of the highlights and the rest of today’s best console game deals.
Summer Nintendo Multiplayer Sale
- Mario Strikers: Battle League $42 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $42 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $42 (Reg. $60)
- Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition $42 (Reg. $60)
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain $21 (Reg. $30)
- Game Builder Garage $21 (Reg. $30)
- Kirby Fighters 2 $14 (Reg. $20)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons $4 (Reg. $15)
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R $30 (Reg. $50)
- Doom $16 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Standard $40 (Reg. $60)
- Broforce $3 (Reg. $15)
- Among Us $3.50 (Reg. $5)
- Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course $19 (Reg. $27)
- And even more first-party Switch game deals…
- And even more third-party Switch game deals…
- Plus additional price drops liven the eShop…
PlayStation Back to School Sale
- PlayStation 5 disc version console $450 (Reg. $500)
- DualSense Controllers (all colors) from $49 (Reg. $70)
And the game deals…
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate $39 (Reg. $70)
- Horizon Forbidden West from $30 (Reg. $60)
- God of War Ragnarök PS4 $40 (Reg. $60)
- God of War Ragnarök PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- The Last of Us Part I $50 (Reg. $70)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection $19 (Reg. $50)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut $20 (Reg. $50)
- Gran Turismo 7 $46 (Reg. $70)
- The Nioh Collection $30 (Reg. $70)
- Demon’s Souls $29 (Reg. $70)
- MLB The Show 23 from $29 (Reg. $70)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $30 (Reg. $70)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $30 (Reg. $70)
- More PlayStation 5 games up to 60% off
- More PlayStation 4 games up to 60% off
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom $53 (Reg. $70)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- Owlboy eShop $10 (Reg. $25)
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain $25 (Reg. $30)
- WHAT THE GOLF? eShop $13 (Reg. $20)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus eShop $6 (Reg. $40)
- Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2 pre-orders live at $50
- INSIDE eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- LIMBO eShop $2 (Reg. $10)
- Kirby: Star Allies on Nintendo Switch $45 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $49 (Reg. $60)
- Untitled Goose Game $10 (Reg. $20)
- Sonic Origins Plus $30 (Reg. $40)
- Octopath Traveler II $45 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- Pikmin 4 FREE demo now live
PlayStation and Xbox:
- Prey PSN $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Also matched on Xbox
- A Plague Tale: Requiem PSN $36 (Reg. $60)
- Hi-Fi RUSH Xbox $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 2 Deluxe $12.50 (Reg. $50)
- Xbox Bethesda sale from $3
- Xbox Far Cry franchise sale up to 85% off
- Xbox Quakecon Sale up to 75% off
- Capcom Fighting Collection PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor $50 (Reg. $70)
- Crash Team Rumble Xbox $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Sonic Origins Plus $30 (Reg. $40)
- Stray PSN $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- PlayStation PSN Summer Sale now live at up to 75% off
- Elden Ring, FIFA 23, Call of Duty, Dead Island 2, much more
- TMNT Cowabunga Collection Limited Edition $65 (Reg. $150)
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order with SteelBook from $70
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
***Nintendo Direct: Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario RPG, more
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
Summer Game announcements and reveals:
- Everything you need to know from Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase
- Massive Summer Game Fest showcase: Spider-Man 2, MK 1, more
- Ubisoft Forward showcases new Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay, more
- Capcom summer showcase reveal event starts now!
- Microsoft takes a deep dive into Starfield with 45 minutes of gameplay
- Summer PlayStation Showcase: MGS 3 remake, Spider-Man 2, more
