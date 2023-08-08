Today’s best game deals: Mario Strikers, Mario Golf Super Rush, Mario Tennis Aces, much more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonnintendoeShop
80% off From $4
Mario Strikers Battle League

Joining the big-time Sony back to school event, Nintendo has now launched a particularly notable late summer sale of its own. From now through August 20, 2023, you can save some serious cash on a host of first-party Mario and Kirby games alongside some standout third-party and indie titles as part of its new Multiplayer Sale. Now live on Amazon and the eShop, highlight discounts include games like Mario Strikers: Battle League, Mario Golf: Super Rush, and Mario Tennis Aces all down from $60 to $42 alongside Big Brain Academy, Game Builder Garage, Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course, and much more. Head below for a closer look at all of the highlights and the rest of today’s best console game deals.

Summer Nintendo Multiplayer Sale

PlayStation Back to School Sale

And the game deals…

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

PlayStation and Xbox:

New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live

***Nintendo Direct: Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario RPG, more

Summer Game announcements and reveals:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

nintendo

eShop

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

LEGO’s 2,900-piece Floral Art set assembles one o...
Cuisinart’s sleek Touchscreen Coffee Grinder with...
iBrave Cloud Web Hosting drops down to just $100 (Reg. ...
Illari enters the fray in Overwatch 2 as game’s lates...
Check out the ‘world’s first wireless OLED TV’ fr...
Anker’s new 256Wh Portable Power Station switches...
Caudabe offers up to 40% off sitewide with deals from $...
UGREEN’s new 10,000mAh MagSafe battery pack charg...
Load more...
Show More Comments