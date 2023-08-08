Cuisinart’s sleek Touchscreen Coffee Grinder with 18-settings drops down to $54 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart Touchscreen Coffee Burr Grinder for $53.86 shipped. Regularly $70 and still fetching as much at Target, this is nearly 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also comes in at the second-lowest total of the year having only been bested by a brief drop to $50 for one day back in June. This model enters with a more modern setup compared to most options out there. It carries an onboard touchscreen display for, among other things, selecting one of the 18 grind options and viewing the countdown timer. It is capable of delivering everything “from ultra-fine for espresso to extra-coarse for French press” with a removable 0.5-pound bean hopper for more easy refills. Head below for more details.

If the touchscreen vibes and 18 different grind settings is overkill for your needs, one of the more basic spice grinder-style models will likely do the trick. This 14-cup Mr. Coffee example is a solid option at $22 and for something in between consider the stainless steel KitchenAid Blade Coffee Grinder at just under $30 shipped on Amazon.

As far as actual coffee makers go, we have a few notable deals on tap right now that are worth a quick look for folks in the market for an upgrade or a new machine:

Cuisinart Touchscreen Coffee Burr Grinder features:

The new Cuisinart T Series line combines style and innovation perfect for today’s modern kitchen Intuitive touchscreen controls on the Burr Coffee Grinder let coffee lovers tap icons to choose from 18 grind consistencies and select the number of cups they want to brew – the unit will grind the right amount for the number of cups This premium burr grinder includes a manual grind control and a chamber large enough to hold ground coffee for up to 32 cups When not in use the grinder’s LCD screen goes to sleep creating an ultra-sleek profile on the kitchen counter.

