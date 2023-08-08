Giant price drop knocks JBL’s Quantum Stream USB mic with RGB ring to $40 (Reg. $100)

Justin Kahn -
mac accessoriesjbl
Reg. $100 $40
JBL Quantum Stream USB Microphone

JBL is now offering its Quantum Stream USB Microphone for just $39.99 shipped. This model launched on Amazon in mid-2022 at $100 and, while we have seen a one-time price drop to $50 there, it very rarely ever drops below $80. Today’s deal comes within $2 of the all-time low and delivers a massive price drop on the brand-name USB solution. Boasting a 14mm electret condenser capsule with support for 96kHz recording resolutions – not very many folks will need anything higher than that – alongside a “premium metal design.” It comes with an aluminum stand, metal ring, and iron pop screen as well as the ability to connect it to a camera tripod or boom arm. You’ll then find all of the usual features like onboard voice monitoring and volume control joined by a bottom-mounted RGB ring indicator that changes color “so you’ll always know when you can be heard.” More details below. 

Today’s deal puts the much higher-end JBL variant at the same price as the entry-level HyperX SoloCast (check out our hands-on review here), for example. All things considered, brand name USB mics very rarely drop below $40 and it’s not often we see a regularly $100 model down this low. Having said that, you can save a touch more on this Razer Seiren Mini USB Condenser Mic that regularly fetches $50 and is now going for $38 shipped on Amazon. 

While we are talking mics, be sure to check out the ongoing price drops on HyperX’s QuadCast S USB microphone starting from $130 shipped as well as the latest from Audio-Technica and Sennheiser’s fantastic new Profile USB Mic and boom arm while you’re at it. 

JBL Quantum Stream features:

  • JBL technology for perfect voice streaming: Always come through loud and clear. The Quantum Stream’s dual 14mm electret condenser and high 96kHz sampling rate captures every sound for perfect voice streaming.
  • Universal Mounting: Mount your microphone however you want, to suit any space or situation. Three setting options and a reversible stand allow you to move the JBL Quantum Stream 360 degrees, connect it to a camera tripod, attach it to a boom arm, and more.
  • Voice monitoring with easy volume control: Monitor your mic voice your way. Conveniently control your PC volume directly from your headphones, from the microphone, or from your PC.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

jbl

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Check out the ‘world’s first wireless OLED TV’ fr...
Anker’s new 256Wh Portable Power Station switches...
Caudabe offers up to 40% off sitewide with deals from $...
UGREEN’s new 10,000mAh MagSafe battery pack charg...
lululemon drops new weekly finds in its We Made Too Muc...
WaterField’s new case wraps your ASUS ROG Ally ha...
9to5Toys Daily: August 8, 2023 – M1 iPad Pro from $66...
Greenworks’ 40V 16-inch cordless chainsaw include...
Load more...
Show More Comments