Giant price drop knocks JBL’s Quantum Stream USB mic with RGB ring to $40 (Reg. $100)

JBL is now offering its Quantum Stream USB Microphone for just $39.99 shipped. This model launched on Amazon in mid-2022 at $100 and, while we have seen a one-time price drop to $50 there, it very rarely ever drops below $80. Today’s deal comes within $2 of the all-time low and delivers a massive price drop on the brand-name USB solution. Boasting a 14mm electret condenser capsule with support for 96kHz recording resolutions – not very many folks will need anything higher than that – alongside a “premium metal design.” It comes with an aluminum stand, metal ring, and iron pop screen as well as the ability to connect it to a camera tripod or boom arm. You’ll then find all of the usual features like onboard voice monitoring and volume control joined by a bottom-mounted RGB ring indicator that changes color “so you’ll always know when you can be heard.” More details below.

Today’s deal puts the much higher-end JBL variant at the same price as the entry-level HyperX SoloCast (check out our hands-on review here), for example. All things considered, brand name USB mics very rarely drop below $40 and it’s not often we see a regularly $100 model down this low. Having said that, you can save a touch more on this Razer Seiren Mini USB Condenser Mic that regularly fetches $50 and is now going for $38 shipped on Amazon.

While we are talking mics, be sure to check out the ongoing price drops on HyperX’s QuadCast S USB microphone starting from $130 shipped as well as the latest from Audio-Technica and Sennheiser’s fantastic new Profile USB Mic and boom arm while you’re at it.

JBL Quantum Stream features:

JBL technology for perfect voice streaming: Always come through loud and clear. The Quantum Stream’s dual 14mm electret condenser and high 96kHz sampling rate captures every sound for perfect voice streaming.

Universal Mounting: Mount your microphone however you want, to suit any space or situation. Three setting options and a reversible stand allow you to move the JBL Quantum Stream 360 degrees, connect it to a camera tripod, attach it to a boom arm, and more.

Voice monitoring with easy volume control: Monitor your mic voice your way. Conveniently control your PC volume directly from your headphones, from the microphone, or from your PC.

