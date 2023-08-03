HyperX’s QuadCast S USB microphone hits $130 (Reg. $160), plus $70 off ProCast XLR mic

Amazon is now offering the HyperX QuadCast S RGB USB Condenser Microphone for $129.99 shipped. Down from $160, you’re now looking at a nearly 20% discount and the best price of the year. This matches the 2023 low for one of the first times and is now landing at within $17 of the Amazon low from last fall. Upgrading your streaming setup with both better sounding audio and some funky RGB lighting, the HyperX QuadCast S packs a USB interface to plug right into your machine. A perfect plug and play option, the microphone also lets you switch between four different polar pattens while also adjusting the gain yourself. The mic also comes with an anti-vibration shock mount to help keep your voice sounding its best, too.

If you’re looking for an even more capable upgrade to your streaming rig, we’re also tracking a new all-time low on the HyperX ProCast Microphone. This model steps up to an XLR connection, so you’ll need a dedicated audio interface to take full advantage of its recording prowess. Now down to $179.99, you’ll at least have some sizable savings to spend on that extra piece of equipment thanks to a $70 discount from the usual $250 going rate. Features include a gold-sputtered diaphragm condenser design with cardioid polar pattern. You are ditching the RGB tech here, but there’s still that same signature anti-vibration mount.

If you’re looking to build out the rest of your gaming setup, I highly recommend going and checking out Logitech’s recent Aurora gaming collection. Featuring some downright adorable designs for battlestation gear, the lineup pairs white colorways with a more moderate touch of RGB lighting to deliver some eye-catching builds that also don’t skimp on the features. Otherwise, our PC gaming guide is the place to be for all of the week’s other best discounts.

HyperX QuadCast S Microphone features:

Radiant RGB lighting with dynamic effects: Personalize stunning RGB lighting and dynamic effects for an eye-catching shot of customizable style. Isolate the mic and suppress the sound of unintentional rumbles and bumps with the elastic rope suspension. Use the convenient tap-to-mute functionality to prevent an audio accident along with the help of the LED mic status indicator. If the light is on, the mic is active, if the light is off, the mic is muted.

