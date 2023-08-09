CalDigit’s Thunderbolt 4 Element Hub brings 7 extra ports to your MacBook at $190 (Save $40)

Amazon is now offering the CalDigit Thunderbolt 4 Element Hub for $189.99 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Down from $230, you’re looking at a $40 discount and one of the first chances to save this year. Today’s rare discount is a new 2023 low, as well. CalDigit sticks to the essentials with its Thunderbolt 4 Element Hub, delivering a mix of Thunderbolt 4 ports alongside some USB-A counterparts. Just one connection to the dock from your MacBook offers seven extra ports, including three full TB4 slots alongside four 10Gb/s USB-A expansions on the front. More ideal for MacBook Airs, there’s 60W power passthrough to go alongside support for a single 8K display or dual 4K 60Hz monitors. We dive into the experience in our hands-on review, too.

Those who can get away with Thunderbolt 3 specs may find that there’s another, even more compelling solution out there right now. Also on sale, CalDigit’s popular TS3 Plus solution arrives with a slightly less capable foundation of Thunderbolt 3 support as opposed to the newer standard used above. But it packs one of the more robust feature sets on the market and now starts from $220 at Amazon. With a full metal build housing all of the legacy I/O you could need, there’s as much as $80 in savings.

Then be sure to go check out the new Echo 11 Thunderbolt 4 Dock from Sonnet that just began shipping earlier this summer. The new release improves on one of the more capable form-factors on the market by adding in a 4K60 HDMI port so you don’t need a dongle to drive a monitor, as well as a 2.5GbE port. Our launch coverage details everything to expect.

CalDigit Thunderbolt 4 Element Hub features:

Works with Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, USB 4, USB-C Gen. 1 & 2. 4 x Thunderbolt 4 40Gb/s Ports – Ideal for high resolution displays & high speed NVME SSD storage devices. 4 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 10Gb Ports – Ideal for USB accessories such as keyboards, mice, SSD or HDD storage devices. 60W Power Delivery – Charge your computer or tablet while connecting up to 7 additional devices! 8K or dual 4K or 1440p extended displays supported.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!