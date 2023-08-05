Apple Studio Display all-time lows arrive across several models from $1,280 (Orig. $1,599)

Woot today is now discounting an assortment of Apple Studio Display models to some of the best prices ever. Well, as long as you don’t mind bringing home an open-box model. Everything kicks off with the standard Studio Display with tilt adjustable stand at $1,279.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6. Down from its typical $1,599 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $319 in savings. It is well under our previous mention, clocking in as a new all-time low at an extra $100 off. We break down all of the different features of the Studio Display below the fold, alongside which models are getting in on the savings. Everything ships with a 90-day warranty, too.

Arriving as a new, more affordable version of the Pro Display XDR, the new Apple Studio Display is designed to pair with the new Mac Studio and all of the other M1/M2 machines. Measuring 27 inches, the 5K monitor is packed with the latest features from Apple including a 12MP FaceTime camera backed by Center Stage. The studio-quality mics and 6-speaker sound system are balanced by the A13 chip. Around back there is a single Thunderbolt 3 port with 96W host charging, as well as three downstream USB-C ports for connecting in peripherals and the like.

Apple Studio Display discounts:

Apple Studio Display features:

Studio Display brings a stunning all-screen design with narrow borders and a refined, all-aluminum enclosure that houses an advanced set of features in a slim profile. Its built-in stand allows the user to tilt the display up to 30 degrees. To meet the needs of a variety of workspaces, Studio Display also offers a tilt- and height-adjustable stand option with a counterbalancing arm that makes the display feel weightless as it is adjusted. A VESA mount adapter option is also available, and supports landscape or portrait orientation for even more flexibility.

