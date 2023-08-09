OnePlus Buds Pro 2 fall to $130 all-time low (Save $50) alongside Nord Buds 2 at $40

The new OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are seeing one of their first discounts to date today, dropping down to $129.99 shipped direct from OnePlus. Normally fetching $180, you’re looking at $50 in savings alongside a new all-time low. Largely discounted in the past via bundle offers, this is one of the first chances to even score a standalone price cut in the first place, too. Having just launched earlier in the year, the new OnePlus Buds Pro 2 sport a pair of 11mm dynamic drivers alongside a new Audio ID feature for personalized listening. That helps really bring out the best from its Spatial Audio-enabled sound profile, with active noise cancellation and 39 hours of battery life rounding out the package you can read about in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also getting in on the savings today, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 offer a more affordable solution for bringing a first-party listening experience to your OnePlus device. These clock in with 33% in savings attached, dropping the usual $60 price tag down to $39.99 at Amazon. Today’s offer is also a rare chance to save much like its flagship counterparts above, land at the all-time low. While you won’t find the personalized audio tech here like with the lead deal, there is still 36 hours of listening per charge alongside IP55 water-resistance, Dolby Atmos sound, and a built-in Dirac audio tuner.

As far as the latest from a more platform-agnostic solution goes, right now it’s all about the new Sony XM5 earbuds. These new flagship releases just hit the scene last week on Monday and arrive as easily my favorite buds of the year, not to spoil too much from our hands-on review. With some serious attention to detail with sound quality and improved ANC, these come with all of the other comforts you’d expect like 360-degree audio, multipoint Bluetooth, and even a smaller design than previous iterations.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 features:

Balance powerful sound with pure silence. Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation keeps you in control of your audio. Enjoy crystal-clear calls and a truly personal music listening experience. Powered by worry-free battery life, savor a symphony of powerful features for on-the-go studio-grade sound. AI-powered noise reduction algorithms and three ENC noise-reducing microphones deliver precisely calibrated voice isolation during calls. Elegant and functional, the curved design of the buds further reduces wind and residual noise-pickup. For crystal-clear calls, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 dominate the conversation.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!