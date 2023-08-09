Upgrade your portable storage with 4TB of Crucial X8 SSD on sale for $200 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Crucial X8 4TB Portable Solid-State Drive for $199.99 shipped. After sitting at upwards of $370 for most of 2022, this model has begun to drop in price with listings hovering between $240 and $280 across 2023 at Amazon. Today’s deal delivers the Amazon low outside of the one-day offer we tracked at $176 during the Prime Day festivities. For further comparison, the Samsung T7 Shield 4TB configuration is currently going for $220 on sale. Centered around an anodized aluminum core, the X8 features speeds up to 1,050MB/s with USB-C 3.1 Gen2 and USB-A connectivity. It will work with “Windows, Mac, iPad Pro, Chromebook, Android, Linux, PS4, and Xbox One” alongside 7.5-foot drop protection and resistance to “extreme-temperature, shock, and vibration.” More details below.

An obvious lower-cost solution would be to go with the smaller capacity variants that start at $60 for the 1TB model and $100 for a 2TB. They both deliver the same specs and protection ratings at a lower cost and with less storage space. For something even more affordable, scope out the ongoing price drops we are tracking on the standard issue T7 from Samsung that is currently starting at $50 on Amazon alongside ongoing deals on the Shield update.

And to take the speeds up a notch, PNY’s 1,600MB/s 2TB EliteX-PRO Portable SSD is currently sitting at a new Amazon all-time low while the even faster WD_BLACK RGB 2,000MB/s P40 Game Drive SSD carries a discounted $150 price tag. The latter of which is one of our favorite game drives, delivering top-notch speeds for the price and impressive multi-color halo lighting for added ambiance. Get a closer look at that right here and in our hands-on review.

Crucial X8 2TB Portable SSD features:

Incredible performance with read speeds up to 1050 MB/s.Specific uses: Storage

Works with Windows, Mac, iPad Pro, Chromebook, Android, Linux, PS4, and Xbox One with USB-C 3.1 Gen2 and USB-A connectors

Durable design featuring an anodized aluminum core, drop proof up to 7.5 feet, extreme-temperature, shock and vibration proof

Backed by Micron, one of the largest manufacturers of flash storage in the world

