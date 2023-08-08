iRobot Roomba s9+ Self Emptying Robot Vacuum hits all-time low $599 (Reg. $999)

The flagship of the Roomba armada, the iRobot Roomba s9+ Self Emptying Robot Vacuum is being offered by Amazon for $599.99 shipped. Falling from its normal price of $999, this 40% discount has dropped this product from iRobot down to the all-time lowest price we have ever seen! Offering the deepest and most detailed clean for your home, the Roomba s9+ offers 40 times more suction power with a superior 3-stage cleaning system that lifts, loosens, and eliminates debris and pet hair from the deepest crevices of your carpets and floors. It even cleans up after itself when its done cleaning up after everyone else – able to empty its vacuum bin into an enclosed bag that holds up to 60 days of debris, which means two whole months of not thinking about vacuuming for you! It even has imprint smart mapping that allows control and scheduling for which rooms require cleaning and when. It also is able to store multiple maps and is even customizable to include “keep out zones” and “clean zones.” It even connects to any Alexa-linked devices for hands-free control.

Perhaps you’re looking for a robotic mop instead for those hardwood and/or tiled floors? Well Amazon is also offering the iRobot Braava Jet m6 Ultimate Robot Mop for $329.99 shipped. A 34% discount from its usual price of $499, this deal is the second-lowest price we’ve seen for this particular product, a mere $15 difference. Like the above model, you can tell it where and when to clean, and its precision jet spray helps tackle the stickiest of messes and kitchen grease. Ideal for homes and businesses alike, the Braava Jet m6 can cover between 400-square feet / 1,000-square feet.

Of course, anyone who knows iRobot is aware they offer a wide array of autonomous cleaning solutions, and for those who may be looking for a cheaper option, consider the following alternative discounts:

iRobot Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum Features:

Groundbreaking technology makes the s9+ our most powerful robot vacuum yet. With 40x the suction power, the superior 3-Stage Cleaning System lifts, loosens, then eliminates debris and pet hair from deep within your carpets for a clean you won’t believe. Cleans up after itself, emptying its vacuum bin into an enclosed bag that holds up to 60 days of debris. Only IRobot brings you imprint smart mapping allowing you to control and schedule which rooms are cleaned and when, while storing multiple maps for easier cleaning on each level of your home. Advanced sensors and a specially designed corner brush optimize cleaning deep into corners and along edges. Ideal for homes with pets.

