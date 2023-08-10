Today’s Android game and app deals: CHUCHEL, Botanicula, Samorost, more

Your Thursday afternoon collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to go. Just remember, today is your last chance to take advantage of the pre-order promotions on Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S9/+, the Galaxy Watch 6/Classic, and the Z Fold 5. But for now it’s all about the apps. Today’s highlight offers include CHUCHEL, Botanicula, Samorost 3, Kingdom Rush Vengeance, Pocket Stables, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of Thursday’s best Android game and app deals.
Best Android apps and games on sale
- Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD Game FREE (Reg. $5)
- Dementia: Book of the Dead FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- CHUCHEL $2 (Reg. $5)
- Botanicula $2 (Reg. $5)
- Samorost 3 $2 (Reg. $6)
- Samorost 2 $1 (Reg. $2)
- Machinarium $2 (Reg. $6)
- Pocket Stables $3 (Reg. $6)
- The Manga Works $2 (Reg. $6)
- Silver Screen Story $3 (Reg. $6)
- Dwarf Journey $1 (Reg. $2)
- Through the Darkest of Times $3 (Reg. $8)
- Black Launcher – Battery King $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
More Android game and app deals still live
- Cartogram – Live Map Wallpaper FREE (Reg. $2)
- Speed Math – Mini Math Games FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Reminder Pro FREE (Reg. $3)
- Home Workouts FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Actraiser Renaissance $12 (Reg. $20)
- Secret of Mana $4 (Reg. $8)
- FINAL FANTASY DIMENSIONS $7 (Reg. $14)
- FINAL FANTASY IX for Android $10 (Reg. $21)
- ACE Academy $2 (Reg. $10)
- Codex of Victory – sci-fi game $1.50 (Reg. $4)
- PEG $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- Dungeon Maker $2 (Reg. $4)
- Money Manager: Expense tracker $8.50 (Reg. $14)
CHUCHEL features:
CHUCHEL is a comedy adventure game. Join the hairy hero Chuchel and his rival Kekel in their quest to retrieve the precious cherry and face numerous puzzles and challenges! The reward? Cheerful situational humor, wild music and sounds by the band DVA and dozens of hilarious gags that warm up even the coldest of souls. Plus cherries!
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!