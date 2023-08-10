Today’s Android game and app deals: CHUCHEL, Botanicula, Samorost, more

Your Thursday afternoon collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to go. Just remember, today is your last chance to take advantage of the pre-order promotions on Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S9/+, the Galaxy Watch 6/Classic, and the Z Fold 5. But for now it’s all about the apps. Today’s highlight offers include CHUCHEL, Botanicula, Samorost 3, Kingdom Rush Vengeance, Pocket Stables, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of Thursday’s best Android game and app deals. 

CHUCHEL features:

CHUCHEL is a comedy adventure game. Join the hairy hero Chuchel and his rival Kekel in their quest to retrieve the precious cherry and face numerous puzzles and challenges! The reward? Cheerful situational humor, wild music and sounds by the band DVA and dozens of hilarious gags that warm up even the coldest of souls. Plus cherries!

